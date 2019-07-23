



We are always trying to drink more water. It has so many health benefits and honestly, the more we drink it, the more we love it. The problem is actually remembering to drink it. Sometimes we get too caught up in work or don’t want to spend money on a new one while we’re out and before we know it, the day has flown by and we’ve only had one cup, if that!

It’s okay if we need little reminders throughout the day, and we can get just that plus a little bit of motivation with the QuiFit Sports Water Bottle with Motivational Time Markers. Even Kacey Musgraves uses this exact water bottle to stay hydrated and gushed about it recently on her Instagram!

See it: Get the QuiFit Sports Water Bottle with Motivational Time Markers starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Musgraves posted multiple stories about this water bottle, saying how it keeps her “insanely hydrated.” Nearly 1,200 reviewers are also obsessed, loving how they can just fill it once at the beginning of the day and never need a refill. They also love knowing exactly how much water they drank that day, which is especially useful if we use a fitness app! Shoppers are even loving how because of its large size and motivational quotes, this bottle can act a conversation starter. Guess that’s another benefit of drinking water: making friends!

This QuiFit bottle has a marker at every two-hour mark with phrases such as “remember your goal” to keep us motivated to keep drinking our water, so by the time we get to the last hour mark, we’ve finished the whole jug. There are three sizes available, so we can start out small and work our way up to the biggest, one-gallon version!

There are so many great potential perks from staying properly hydrated. It can help to clear up our skin and keep it supple so we maintain our youthfulness, all the while flushing toxins out of our system and helping us to digest food, eliminating discomforts such as stomachaches and heartburn. It also may majorly improve our health, helping to prevent anything from kidney damage to headaches, and energizing us so we can make the most out of our workouts!

Drinking water is a much healthier alternative than other beverages like soda (even diet!) or juice. It’s also our top choice for preventing dehydration, which can lead to dizziness, fainting, exhaustion and other types of sickness. The possible benefits just go on and on!

This leak-proof water bottle has an integrated handle as well as an ergonomic strap so we can carry it around with us all day and never miss hitting our marks. And that’s all day, every day, since this water bottle is reusable and eco-friendly! It claims to be BPA-free, too, with no chemical tastes or odors!

This bottle comes in 20 cute colors (including transparent), making staying hydrated not only easy, but totally cute, too. That’s another benefit to add to the list!

