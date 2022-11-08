We Found Our Sweater Other Half — This Viral Half-Zip Pullover That’s on Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scrolling through social media and online shopping sites for fashion inspo is literally our job. We’re always on the hunt for the latest styles that are taking the Internet by storm. And lately, we couldn’t help but notice one viral sweater popping up all over our feeds. This half-zip pullover from Amazon is a cult-favorite among content creators, including influencer @dressupbuttercup (Dede Raad). If you want to keep up with all the fashion girlies, then you need this knit!

All season long, we’ve been saying that a half-zip is the must-have sweater of the moment. Following the coastal grandmother trend of the summer, this laidback look is cozy-chic. Just throw on this relaxed pullover to instantly create an effortless ensemble. Long enough to wear with leggings yet structured enough to style with jeans, this half-zip is a whole mood. And we’re here for it! Read on for all the tea on this popular pullover.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater for just $42 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater is a closet staple for fall and winter (and even spring and summer!). Featuring a collared V-neckline with a zip and long sleeves with knit cuffs, this sophisticated sweater looks luxe. The material is super soft and not itchy at all! And the oversized fit allows for versatility — you can wear it long over leggings or tucked into high-waisted pants.

Available in 17 solid colors and five striped prints, this trendy pullover is our top pick for the season. It’s giving cool-girl vibes without trying too hard. The dream!

Beloved by social media personalities and shoppers alike, this half-zip sweater is a real winner. One customer even declared, “This is absolutely the best sweater I’ve purchased on Amazon! It’s so soft and fits so nicely.” Another reviewer raved, “So cute, soft, and stretchy! Such high quality product and my go-to sweater.” And this shopper is positively smitten: “Omg this sweater is a 10/10 on every level. The material is thick, buttery soft, and fits on the body so nice.”

Sweater weather is finally here, so celebrate with this pretty half-zip pullover from Amazon!

