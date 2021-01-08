This Pullover Hoodie Takes Comfy-Chic to New Heights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there any better feeling than pulling on a soft, warm hoodie first thing in the morning, especially during winter? Our first thought was a definite “no,” but when we took a second to think about it, we came up with one more criterion to really upgrade the experience. If the hoodie were to be cute and stylish, it would definitely earn bonus points!

Any hoodie can be comfy, but not every hoodie can be chic at the same time. It’s rare that one piece aces both aspects at once, especially if you want to keep things within your budget. But is it possible? You bet. This Vivitulip hoodie from Amazon is showing us all exactly how it’s done!

Get the Vivitulip Lightweight Pullover Color-Block Hoodie for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top-rated piece is made of a soft and warm — but lightweight — cotton blend. It has a cozy fit that’s loose but not baggy, pulled even more together thanks to details like the banded hem and sleeve cuffs. Like every great hoodie, it also has a hood, of course, with adjustable drawstrings in a crisp, contrasting white shade. And don’t forget about the kangaroo pocket in front!

As for the colors of the rest of the sweatshirt, its color-block design stands out immediately, the tri-color combination beautifully executed — no matter which of the seven available styles you choose. We also love the visual texture provided by both totally solid and heathered fabric finishes. Which one is calling to you? The above version with a pop of pink? The one that gorgeously pairs blue and yellow? Or maybe one of the more monochrome versions? Check them all out!

Get the Vivitulip Lightweight Pullover Color-Block Hoodie for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This hoodie — which can be machine washed and tumbled dry, by the way — is the type of piece we could see in anyone’s wardrobe, regardless of what their personal style usually looks like. It’s that undeniably good. Just think of the possibilities! You can show off its edgier side by pairing it with faux-leather leggings and knee-high boots, or you can keep things totally comfy with joggers and sneakers. How about layering an oversized denim jacket on top, letting the hood hang over the back?

No matter which styling ideas are up your alley, or if you already have your own swirling around in your head, this hoodie is ready to make them happen. There’s no better time to start than today!

Get the Vivitulip Lightweight Pullover Color-Block Hoodie for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Vivitulip here and see more hoodies here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!