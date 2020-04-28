Back to Basics! This Nordstrom Hoodie Is Our New Workout Buddy

We’ve found ourselves in the middle of a casual fashion renaissance. Just when we thought that the athleisure trend had peaked, we’re all wearing sweats, leggings and cute PJs more than ever before.

So many different styles and iterations of traditional loungewear pieces are popping up left and right. We’ve got tie-dye print sets, fun graphic tops and so much more to choose from. But when it comes down to it, you truly can’t go wrong with a classic zip-up hoodie — and Nordstrom shoppers say this one is seriously top of the line!

Get the vuori Performance Zip Front Hoodie with free shipping for just $89, available at Nordstrom!

This “great everyday hoodie” from vuori has reviewers saying that they “love [it] for lounging around the house or running errands.” One shopper even described this as “one of those rare items that gives you back every penny you spent for it in usefulness.” That testimonial immediately grabbed our attention — and we had to find out more!

The hoodie is made from a super soft moisture-wicking fabric that makes it incredibly comfortable to wear. That soft jersey material is ideal for an outdoor hike or run — or simply hanging out at home. The sweatshirt design is fairly standard, but sometimes that’s exactly the look we’re going for! Simple doesn’t have to be boring, after all. You can style this with a bright pair of joggers to add some flair, or create a monochromatic look with coordinating bottoms!

The hoodie comes in two shades — black and heather grey. Both of the colors have a white zipper that seamlessly spans its length. The hood is nice and spacious, and there are two pockets on each side of the zip closure. There’s also a smaller interior zip-up pocket that’s designed to fit valuable items — like a credit card or your house keys.

Proud owners also say that the hoodie feels “quite warm without being bulky, [and] is great for layering or a warmer climate.” It also “runs true to size and it does have stretch,” plus it’s “thin and packable,” which is perfect if summer travel is an option! Some shoppers chose to buy the matching joggers that are available, and others have even scooped up this hoodie in a second hue after receiving their initial order! This zip-up sweatshirt proves that while other similar products may have a flashier design, a high-quality basic will always be in style.

