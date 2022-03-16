Shoppers Say This Lovely Lace Bralette Can Actually Support Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A see-through lace bralette can pose a challenge for anyone who boasts a larger bust size. First of all, bralettes typically don’t provide as much support as a standard underwire bra. They’re designed to be free from wires or excess padding that some shoppers might need. While this may make them more comfortable, it can lead to a slew of other issues!

Once you bring in the lace factor, which is notably a super delicate material, you’ve completely lost any type of support that will give you confidence. Luckily, we found a completely see-through lace bralette that shoppers report actually fits — and feels great to boot!

Get the b.tempt’d by Wacoal Women’s Lace Kiss Bralette for prices starting at $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers who claim they have struggled to find romantic, lace bralettes which actually fit them were thrilled to come across this version from b.tempt’d by Wacoal! One of the main conflicts reviewers have struggled with at other retailers tends to involve the size range. That’s no sweat with this bralette! You can choose from Small up to X-Large Plus, and shoppers who usually wear a DD or even a DDD underwire bra note that they have found a size within the range which fits beautifully. Score!

Not only do the sizes accommodate a wider range of busts than alternatives on the market, reviewers also report that the design of the bralette feels incredibly supportive! If you don’t enjoy “bras made with underwire and the excessive padding” which tend to target larger chests, this is the bralette to buy. It’s incredible to think a fabulous lace bralette that works for both smaller and larger cup sizes actually exists, but this one proves that it’s totally possible. Done!

