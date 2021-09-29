Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As bralettes tend to be less supportive than your typical underwire bra (albeit far more pleasant to wear), they often compensate with specific design details — including extra material and surface area. Of course, there are plenty of bralettes on the skimpy side, but they aren’t the most popular options.

And then, there are those unique bralettes that offer support and don’t use as much material — one of which is this version from Felina! It’s fairly simple in the aesthetics department, but the extra low back immediately intrigued Us.

Get the Felina Lurra Cotton Span Rib Bralette for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bralette is made from a super stretchy cotton material that’s even stretchier than usual thanks to the ribbing. In case you’re unaware, ribbing always allows shoppers to achieve a truly fitted look, regardless of the garment in question. The front has a scoop neck that extends fairly low on the chest, but the back goes even lower!

This is a great bralette to wear if you have a low-back sweater and want to rock something comfortable underneath instead of an underwire bra that pokes and prods. Even though this bralette doesn’t have the same support as others, it does have an elastic band right on the hem that provides some lift and keeps the bralette in place.

Reviewers say that the “cool” material is a major bonus, since it’s incredibly breathable and ultra-comfortable. The wider straps also provide additional support and won’t dig into your shoulders like the bras you grew up wearing. Of course, the cherry on top is the wildly low price! A bralette that’s as high-quality as this one from a brand like Free People would surely cost a hefty chunk of change, but for $22, this beauty can be yours. Pick it up in one of four standard shades now, or buy them all to add some variety to your top drawer!

