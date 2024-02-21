Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

I Found the Perfect Black Jeans for My Shape – Just $34!

By
WallFlower Bootcut Midrise Jeans
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve had so much trouble finding the right pair of jeans over the years that, for a long time, I only wore skirts and leggings. Jeans just weren’t in the cards for me for a while. Though there were tons I wanted to try on and love, in the end I never found the pair that fit me like a glove – until 2024. It’s been 10 years or around that since I found the perfect pair of jeans for me, I’m sad to say, but now I’m overjoyed, because I found a pair at Amazon!

Related: 21 Jeans That Are Trending for 2024 — Starting at Just $33

I’ve got a bit of a strange shape – plus I’m short – so jeans either didn’t fit at the waist or tended to stretch out over time, or they were a mile too long on my legs, even when I chose the jeans made for shorter wearers. And I had this problem growing up, too. Of course my mom wanted to hem my jeans, which…didn’t work out well for me, so I ended up embarrassed most of the time wearing jeans that didn’t quite look right.

See it!

Get the WallFlower Bootcut Midrise Jeans for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Imagine my surprise when, completely on a whim, I ordered the WallFlower Bootcut Midrise Jeans for just $34 at Amazon, tried them on, and they actually fit! I couldn’t believe a blind buy actually worked for me, but then again, These best-selling jeans have sold over 50,000 pairs on Amazon, and they’re sitting at a 4.4-star rating. They also come in 25 different washes, but I chose black because it goes with just about everything I own.

See it!

Get the WallFlower Bootcut Midrise Jeans for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

These pants fit me like a glove. I have no issues in the waist or leg area, and these black jeans are now my new go-to staple for everything I find myself wearing on a regular basis. It’s all thanks to their stretchy denim that doesn’t lose its shape, with a contoured waist and double button closure. They feel almost like putting on a pair of leggings, and coming from this picky jean person, that says a lot.

Get the WallFlower Bootcut Midrise Jeans for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

I can’t talk enough about how much I love my jeans, their soot black color, or how they’ve quickly become a regular part of my bottom rotation. This brand is all about inclusive sizing for women, and I could really tell when I bought my jeans that they’re a different kind of seller. They’re on sale right now, so if you’re curious, you should absolutely order a pair today and see how you feel about them! They may life-changing for you, too.

Related: These Ultra-Flattering Jeans Are the Secret to Slim-Looking Legs — 56% Off

Not what you’re looking for? See more WallFlower products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

amazon-popilush-jumpsuit

Deal of the Day

Enter Your Hot Girl Era With This Sculpting Jumpsuit — Now Just $30 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!