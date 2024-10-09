Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With all of the focus often being shown on Amazon during their Big Deal Days, many of Us can completely lose sight of the fact that Walmart’s Holiday Deals are just as steep! This is especially so for beauty lovers. Walmart is known for their fantastic drugstore beauty markdowns, but their luxury beauty deals shouldn’t be slept on either.

To help save you from the “clicking around” madness throughout their site, we rounded up 10 of the most stand-out premium beauty on sale at Walmart. We truly couldn’t believe it when we saw that the Kourtney Kardashian-loved Foreo Luna 3 Facial Massager and Cleanser was marked down a whole 45% — a savings of $90! We were also pleasantly surprised to see that Dr. Brandt’s retinol eye cream, a brand beloved by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, is now available to shop for 40% off. The premium deals don’t just stop there though, shop those and plenty more below going up to 63% off!

10 Walmart Luxury Beauty Deals That are Too Good to Miss

Foreo Luna 3 Smart Sonic Facial Cleanser & Massager

Clear dirt and oil out of your pores better than ever before with the Foreo Luna 3 that also gives you a facial massage at the same. It’s a true spa experience in your own home! Beyond just being a favorite of Kardashian’s, it’s also been known to be used by Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union as well. Snag it while it’s still 90% off its original price!

The Beachwaver Co. 1.25 Inch Professional Curling Iron

From Emily Blunt to Lea Michelle, several celebrities have used The Beachwaver Co.’s curling iron for red carpet-worthy curls. Also making a great gift for friends and family during the holidays, you can now save $30 while shopping it.

It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Plus Keratin

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards uses the It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner to get her strands softened, detangled and healthy. This version even includes extra Keratin, an important hair protein that helps to strengthen and rebuild damaged hair. A drugstore beauty staple, get it now while you can still save a few extra dollars on it.

Dr. Brandt Bright This Way 24/7 Retinol Eye Cream

If it’s good enough for Anniston, Kris Jenner and Victoria Beckham, it’s good enough for Us too! The mega celebs have all been fans of the brand and now the retinol eye cream can be shopped for 40% off! If it keeps us looking as good as those three, it’s more than worth money.