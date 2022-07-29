No One Will Believe You Found These Handbags at Walmart for Less Than $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: You don’t have to spend a ton of money on a purse for it to look and feel expensive. Designer bags are a solid investment, but if you don’t have the extra cash lying around, you can find some seriously amazing styles on a dime! In fact, you may even fool people into thinking you dropped a hefty chunk of change — when in reality, it cost you less than $20.

You probably never realized that such purses can be found at Walmart, which is where we came across our selection of adorable handbags below. Not only are these purses stylish and trendy, they’re some of the most affordable bags we’ve seen to date. Some are more unique, while other options are a bit more classic and timeless. Each of the bags we selected below serves a different purpose, and we can’t wait for you to pick out your favorite style — happy shopping!

This Retro Mod Purse

This little bag is giving Us major ’60s vibes, and we love that you can wear it as both a top-handle purse and a crossbody!

Get the No Boundaries Contemporary Top Handle Crossbody Bag for $15 at Walmart!

This Trendy Shoulder Bag

We’re also totally into the ’90s energy this shoulder bag is serving! It comes in four different colorways, but our top pick would be the funky cow print version.

Get the No Boundaries Women’s Tulip Hobo Bag for $15 at Walmart!

This Sleek Everyday Bag

This purse has a structured silhouette and its design is fairly thin, which makes it feel compact and sleek!

Get the No Boundaries Women’s Trapezoid Crossbody Handbag for $15 at Walmart!

This Crochet Purse

Did anyone order the perfect summer bag? This purse made from crochet effortlessly embodies the vibe of the season!

Get the No Boundaries Women’s Festival Baguette Bag for $19 at Walmart!

This Chic Crossbody Bag

The shape of this purse is a departure from your typical crossbody bag, and it’s actually surprisingly roomy!

Get the No Boundaries Women’s Contemporary Drawstring Crossbody Handbag for $15 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from No Boundaries and shop all of the fashion available at Walmart here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!