Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Soft and smooth! They’re not typically words we’d use to describe a bra. Usually we’d use words like uncomfortable, painful and annoying. We’d definitely prefer the whole soft and smooth thing though! Don’t get Us wrong. It’s just that the underwire, the unflattering and overly tight fits and the constantly slipping straps have taken a hold on the bra industry.

Yes, there are bralettes, but when you need more support and coverage for real world kind of stuff, they’re not going to cut it. But before you go reaching for that bra you hate so much again, take a second to consider this one instead. It’s wire-free, dig-free and a huge hit on Amazon!

Get the Warner’s Easy Does It No Big Wire-Free Bra (originally $40) on sale for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This bra currently holds a spot on Amazon’s bestselling bras list, which is updated hourly with the most popular products among shoppers. We quickly learned why it’s garnered so many positive reviews. Even just looking at it, we could already tell how comfy it was going to be!

This bra is made with all-over stretch fabric designed to comfortably hug and mold to your silhouette rather than squeeze it and dig into your skin. It even has extra side panels to smooth out sleevage, preventing bulging underarms. It’s totally wireless, but it’s still supportive and has a light layer of padding in the cups for coverage and shaping without overdoing it!

This bra has a soft V shape for its neckline that doesn’t plunge too low, so you get a little extra coverage. It also has adjustable straps and a classic hook-and-eye closure in back. It has a nice size range too (XS-3XL), plus a helpful size chart to help you easily see which size matches up with your typical cup and band size!

This fan-favorite bra comes in a bunch of colors, from pretty nudes and neutrals to fun pops like purple, blue, deep red and pink. Go order your fave and start clearing out some of those old bras you can’t stand the sight of. Never again!

