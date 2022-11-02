Shop Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Peak Sale for Deals Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As soon as November hits, we’re ready. It’s shopping time! Bring on the Black Friday deals! Too bad they’re still multiple weeks away.

Or are they? Wayfair isn’t waiting around this year. The Black Friday Sneak Peek sale just launched to let shoppers nab doorbuster deals and top bestsellers on sale for up to 70% off. This special event only lasts through November 11, and then it’s back to waiting. So let’s start shopping. Check out our top picks from the sale below in decor, furniture and appliances!

Decor Deals

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s time to decorate for the holidays, so we’re starting this list off with a Steelside 109” in. Lighted Faux Garland for your fireplace mantel, window, bookshelf, front door or elsewhere — originally $70, now $40!

2. We Also Love: Whether you’re renting a space or don’t want to commit to painting, this Beachcrest Home Aalin Peel & Stick Wallpaper makes creating a stunning accent wall so easy — originally $104, now $84!

3. We Can’t Forget: Do you see the absolutely enormous number of reviews on this Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Moroccan Area Rug? Shoppers are obsessed — originally $321, now $184!

4. Bonus: Adding this Three Posts Kimbro Oval Wall Mirror to your space will be an instant upgrade. A functional one too — originally $234, now $120!

5. Last but Not Least: You could totally use this Willa Arlo Arcuri Tray for serving food at a holiday party, but it works as decor too, maybe to organize products on your vanity or an end table — originally $71, now $66!

Furniture Deals

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Sleeper Sofa is such a chic pick for your living room, and the best part is it can be easily converted into a bed for guests — originally $880, now $530!

7. We Also Love: How cool is this arched Steelside Kendra Steel Etagere Bookcase? With five tiers of storage, it’s a chic, functional conversation starter — originally $199, now $178!

8. We Can’t Forget: Get organized with this Sand & Stable Veda Wide 2-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet — originally $224, now $140!

9. Bonus: Add some luxury to your bedroom without breaking the bank by picking up this Etta Avenue Milo Upholstered Bed during this sale — originally $475, now $197!

10. Last but Not Least: This Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand is going to create some serious rustic charm in your living space — originally $305, now $153!

Appliance Deals

11. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to blenders, Vitamix is truly iconic. We were so excited when we found this Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender on sale — originally $450, now $350!

12. We Also Love: Everyone wants a waffle maker, but so few people actually buy one. Now is your chance with this Cuisinart 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker — originally $110, now $60!

13. We Can’t Forget: You know what goes great with waffles? Ice cream. Add this Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker to your cart — originally $240, now $130!

14. Bonus: Ditch the microwave and the kettle on the stove and grab this easy-to-use Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle instead — originally $50, now $31!

15. Last but Not Least: This is your chance to grab this highly-rated Dash Express Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer for a wildly affordable price — originally $50, now $40!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Black Friday Sneak Peak sale at Wayfair here!

