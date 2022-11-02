Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To quote one of my favorite rom-coms You’ve Got Mail (therein quoting one of the most legendary movies of all time, The Godfather), “Go to the mattresses!” But we’re not focused on the metaphorical meaning here. Let’s keep it literal. Our backs are aching, and it’s time for a new mattress!

Mattresses are a very important investment. According to The Huffington Post, humans spend an average of 33 years of their lives lying down in bed! Choosing the right mattress is a major decision, not unlike choosing the right relationship. Both should ideally be supportive and long-lasting!

How We Picked the Best Luxury Mattresses

Do you remember the fairytale about the Princess and the Pea? In this classic story, a princess has to prove her royal affiliation through a study of sensitivity. A pea is placed underneath a stack of 20 mattresses, and after a restless night of sleep, the princess passes the test — she knew that there was something in the bed that bruised her back. My mom has always joked that I’m the Princess and the Pea because I can always tell when there’s a small pebble in my shoe or crumb in my bed. And to really live up to the name, I recently tested out dozens of mattresses before settling on one that was just right.

This is all to say that you can trust me as your source on luxury mattresses — I would never lead you astray. When deliberating between sleep styles, I made sure to focus on a few key factors: comfort, support and durability. Some prefer firmer foam while others prefer softer springs. I made sure to offer a variety of options so that you’ll be able to find the mattress that fits your personal preferences.

Get your best beauty sleep on these eight premium mattresses that are top-rated and top-of-the-line. Sweet dreams!

1.Casper The Wave Hybrid Mattress

Much like the friendly neighborhood ghost, this Casper mattress is a fan-favorite! Designed with hyper-targeted technology that targets 36 specific points in the body for pressure relief, this innovative mattress gives you the ultimate ergonomic support. Featuring a velvety flo-foam top layer with the softest surface and heat-wicking interior foams that help you stay cool all night, this magical mattress also provides optimum comfort. “Supremely comfortable and supportive,” one reviewer reported. “Having the best sleep ever and waking up with absolutely no aches.”

Pros:

Ergonomic support

Super comfortable

Heat-wicking

Cons:

Some say the edge isn’t as supportive

Available at: Nordstrom

2. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt Mattress Collection

This Tempur-Pedic is basically like the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants but for mattresses. The support layer works with the comfort layer to adapt to each sleeper’s unique body shape. Engineered with advanced pressure-relieving material, this mattress also contains a zip-off cool outer layer and stretchy inner layer for added convenience and comfort. One customer gushed, “This mattress is amazing! It’s hugs your body in all of the right spots. I wake up feeling refreshed and no longer have back or neck pain.”

Pros:

Adapts to your body shape

Comfortable

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Bed Bath and Beyond

3. Sealy Cool 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology

This medium-soft mattress is ideal for sleepers who want a combination of firm and soft support. Crafted with cooling technology, the gel-infused memory foam and soft knit fabric provide breathable comfort for a sound sleep. “Verdict is in,” one reviewer wrote. “This thing is AMAZING! All my back, neck, and shoulder pain is GONE! I am waking up in a better mood because nothing aches anymore.”

Pros:

On sale

Cooling technology

Cons:

Some say this mattress does not provide sufficient support

Available at: Wayfair

4. ComforPedic Loft from Beauty Rest 14” Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Firm fans, this mattress is for you! Made with gel memory foam, this Beautyrest mattress really lives up to its name. Three layers of support provide comfort and cool air flow. This mattress conforms to your shape as you sleep to relieve pain from pressure points. “So nice and firm!” one shopper enthused. “Easy set up! Our backs have never felt better!”

Pros:

On sale — 72% off!

Firm support

Cons:

Some complained about the quality

Available at: Wayfair

5. Hotel Collection Classic by Shifman Alexandra 16″ Luxury Plush Box Top Mattress

Ever wish you could bring the luxurious experience of sleeping on a hotel bed home with you? Well, now you can! This two-sided mattress delivers the same comfort, support and durability you would find in a hotel. Hand-crafted with cooling cotton and wool for warmth, this mattress also features memory foam for pressure relief and a smooth tuft locks the upholstery layers in place.

According to one satisfied shopper, “This mattress is amazing and definitely worth it. It is very elegant. It has the right amount of firmness and comfort. It is truly a luxury plush box top mattress. Another feature I like is the temperature regulating properties. It keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, which is fantastic!”

Pros:

Ultimate luxury

Temperature regulation

Comfortable

Cons:

Very expensive

Available at: Macy’s

6. Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress

As an owner of a Parachute comforter, I can assure you that this brand takes comfort to a whole new level. Constructed with New Zealand wool, 100% organic cotton and pocketed steel coils, this eco-friendly mattress feels firm in the middle for back support and softer at the top and bottom for pressure point relief and spinal alignment. “Sincerely the best sleep we have ever had,” one shopper declared. “10/10 highly recommend!”

Pros:

Sustainable

Very comfortable

Cons:

Some shoppers say it’s not as comfortable as a foam mattress

Available at: Parachute

7. DreamCloud 14″ Mattress

This DreamCloud mattress will make you feel like you’re sleeping on cloud nine! This mattress features five layers of comfort, including a quilted cooling top layer and a gel memory foam layer. One reviewer raved, “This mattress is the perfect mix of support and softness.” Bonus: there’s a year-long trial period and lifetime warranty!

Pros:

Comfortable

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

Some say it’s too stiff

Available at: Amazon

8. Tuft and Needle 11.5-inch Mint Foam Mattress

Sleep like a baby with this adaptive foam mattress! Designed to contour and relieve pressure points, this top-rated mattress features heat-wicking graphite and cooling gel beads to keep you comfortable. Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, this bedtime essential also includes a firm base layer of foam so you don’t sink into the mattress. One customer called this the “most comfortable mattress I’ve ever had!”

Pros:

Cooling properties

Supportive but not stiff

Cons:

Some say it’s too soft

Available at: Nordstrom

