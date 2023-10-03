Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season for saving and spreading kindness! Thanksgiving is just a month away, so why not get into the holiday spirit early? From now until October 9, take part in Wayfair’s Save Big, Give Back Sale. This annual savings event features deals with a charitable component. So, you can stock up on home goods while helping others! Win-win.

Save up to 72% off on furniture, decor and more! Shop seven bestsellers from this limited-time sale below!

Alcott Hill Round Tufted Storage Ottoman

Part seat, part storage unit and part table, this tufted ottoman does it all! The luxe look at a low price.

Was $449 On Sale: $386 You Save 14% See It!

Sand & Stable Laguna Wood Coffee Table

The coastal farmhouse aesthetic is trending, so style your space with this rustic wooden coffee table. Shoppers say it’s sturdy and solid!

Was $500 On Sale: $218 You Save 56% See It!

Joss & Main Swivel Counter & Bar Stool

This swivel bar stool is our dream chair! Comfy-chic with a neutral look that will complement any decor.

Was $379 On Sale: $260 You Save 31% See It!

Foundstone Moroccan Handmade Flatweave Area Rug

Run, don’t walk, to score this patterned area rug for 72% off! Made from a wool blend, this flatweave rug is hypoallergenic, stain-resistant and stylish.

Was $130 On Sale: $37 You Save 72% See It!

Sand & Stable Cane Back and Sides Armchair

Sit back and relax in this modern accent armchair! The woven cane paneling adds a beachy touch to the overall sleek design. And we love the mix of neutral upholstery with dark wood!

Was $599 On Sale: $395 You Save 34% See It!

Gracie Oaks Solid Wood Tray

Another farmhouse element, this wooden tray is perfect for entertaining. Display drinks, snacks or other decor on this solid wood staple.

Was $88 On Sale: $51 You Save 42% See It!

Beachcrest Home End Table

We’re smitten with this elegant end table that you can keep next to your bed or sofa. The two drawers provide extra storage!

Was $234 On Sale: $124 You Save 47% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Act Fast — 7 of Amazon's Bestselling Fall Home Finds Are Up to 59% Off Today Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Home is where the heart is — and Amazon is where the home deals are! As much as we appreciate the perks of spring cleaning, our favorite season for home improvement is fall. Sweater weather is the coziest […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Amazon Prime Day 2023 was so big this year, it’s actually coming back for a second round. It’s true! This fall, […]

Related: Cut a Rug With These 7 Bestselling Rugs on Sale for Up to 78% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to replace your old rug? We can help! Right now at Amazon, save up to 78% on bestselling area rugs. We chose seven styles with chic prints to give your room a pop of pattern. All of […]