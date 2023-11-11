Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Sephora, Macy’s, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: From now through November 13, you can save up to 30% on dresses, sweaters and boots at Nordstrom. Our pick? This Topshop Rib Long-Sleeve Shift Sweater Dress — 25% off!

Shop more limited-time deals at Nordstrom here!

Lolë

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The weather is getting colder and colder, so make sure you’re ready for frigid temps with this Chloe Synth Down Jacket. It’s hypoallergenic, super warm and comes in the prettiest shade of mauve — 50% off!

Shop more sale picks at Lolë here!



Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: If you’re keeping up with the latest shoe trends, you know you’ll need to get your hands on these Nine West Francis boots while they’re on sale — $54 off!

Shop more sale boots at Zappos here!

Related: 12 Reasons Why Nordstrom Is the Best Place to Shop for Fall Boots Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I won’t lie, every year I dread switching out my summer wardrobe in exchange for my fall clothes. The swap makes me fully realize that carefree summer days are over and shorter, drearier days are ahead. Okay, I […]

Banana Republic Factory

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: It’s the Holiday Preview Event — 50% off everything! The moment we saw this cozy Fair Isle Cardigan, we knew it needed to be ours — $90 off!

Shop more sale finds at Banana Republic Factory here!

Sephora

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Colder weather means we’re taking more baths. Owning a jar of these Ouai Chill Pill bath bombs means we’re taking baths as often as possible — 50% off!

Shop more sale deals at Sephora here!

Express

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: An extra 50% off clearance? You know we’re in! Is this Crew Neck Long Sleeve Mini Shift Dress not perfect for the holidays? It’s $53 off — full discount reflected at checkout!

Shop more clearance deals at Express here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Macy’s has officially launched Black Friday Early Access deals! There are so many amazing markdowns, but right now, we have our eye on this Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer — $110 off!

Shop more early Black Friday deals at Macy’s here!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Early Black Friday deals are also available at Wayfair! Need some seasonal decor? Check out this Steelside Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree — 52% off — and an extra 15% off with code TAKE15!

Shop more early Black Friday deals at Wayfair here!

Related: 10 Picks to Deck The Halls and Spice Up Your Holiday Decor — Starting at $17 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our favorite time of year is on the horizon, and decorating is in full swing. It’s never too early to bring on the cheer this coming winter and invite the holidays into your home with a warm atmosphere […]

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Who doesn’t love a great designer deal? We’re obsessed with this Small Ella Tote Bag in its powdery blue shade for winter — 30% off!

Shop more great deals at Tory Burch here!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 40% off select furniture and decor for a limited time! Get your home guest-ready with this Luxe Faux Fur Pillow, available in six colors — $35 off!

Shop more furniture and decor deals at Anthropologie here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Check out our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Home Decor Deal: How lovely is this rustic “Family” letter set? You can save an extra 15% with code 15PROMOCOMFY for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Disney fans will never want to take off this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cinderella Wrap — 31% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: This NanoSteamer Clinical steamer has “six pre-programmed modes that mimic the exact skincare protocols used by aestheticians and dermatologists” — 50% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fitness Deal: You can wear these Noorside wrist weights to elevate your workouts or simply throughout the day — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Holiday Deal: Fill your home with the scent of the holidays with this La Jolíe Muse Fir & Cedarwood candle — 33% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

Related: 15 Absolutely Adorable Gifts for Young Girls Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re anything like Us, you enjoy gift-giving. There’s something so gratifying about watching your loved ones unwrap a gift and get excited about it. Shopping for adult women turning milestone ages can be fun, but that fun […]

Related: 29 Best Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List — Starting at $9 As the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey famously said, “It’s tiiime!” The holidays are finally here. Put away your pumpkins — it’s time to deck the halls, trim the tree and get the gifts! If you ask Us, it’s never too early to start holiday shopping. And if you’re already thinking about stocking stuffers, then we’ve […]