Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Target, Ulta, Macy’s, Amazon and more!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 30% off kitchen appliances! Whether you’re looking for an early holiday gift or doing some self-care shopping, check out this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker!

Shop more kitchen and dining deals at Target here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Saks is always an amazing destination for high-fashion deals. The sale section has 26,000+ finds, but right now, we have our eye on these UGG Daniella Joggers!

Shop more amazing deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: We’re in the midst of the Gorgeous Hair Event! Each deal lasts for one day only. Our favorite deal for Saturday, October 14, is the sale on this Revlon One-Step Air Straight!

Shop more Gorgeous Hair Event deals at Ulta here!

Related: On Sale! This Sheet Mask Combines Retinol and Vitamin C for Renewed Skin Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For most skin concerns, there are two ingredients we often end up recommending: retinol and vitamin C. For those worried about wrinkles, acne and texture, we point them to retinol. For those facing hyperpigmentation, an uneven complexion and […]

Everlane

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: It’s the Friends & Family Event! That means 25% off sitewide! Cozy up in this Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater!

Shop more amazing deals at Everlane here!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take an extra 40% off sale and 25% off all tops with code FALLIN for a limited time. We know this Zip-Top Transport Crossbody is on so many wish lists!

Shop more amazing deals at Madewell here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Ends Saturday! Take 30% off Sunday Riley — and get a free gift when you spend $75 or more — with code SUNDAY30 through the end of the day. Of course, this is the perfect time to grab the iconic Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment!

Shop more Sunday Riley deals at Dermstore here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The lowest prices of the season — take 40% to 60% off! There are deals in all categories, but we can’t get over the deal on these Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towels!

Shop more amazing deals at Macy’s here!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Need Halloween decor? A costume? Candy? Walmart’s got you. The discount on this Firstness 8ft Halloween Inflatable is unbelievable!

Shop more Halloween deals at Walmart here!

Related: The Most Adorable Children's Halloween Costumes on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Come hither! It’s officially spooky season. You probably already have your Halloween costume squared away, as we’re only a few weeks away from celebrating Old Hallow’s Eve — but you must ensure you’ve covered the littles in your […]

Uniqlo

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Oh, how we love some Uniqlo deals! Fuzzy, warm, cute and trendy, this Light Pile-Lined Fleece Vest simply belongs in your cold-weather wardrobe!

Shop more amazing deals at Uniqlo here!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Looking to treat yourself to something designer? No need to fully splurge. You can grab these Tory Burch Perrine Heel Mules for $169 off!

Shop more amazing deals at Tory Burch here!

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on October 13 at 9:21 a.m. The quiet luxury movement is moving at full steam ahead. The trend calls for timeless, well-tailored, chic and minimalistic fashion picks — without the designer monograms and recognizable […]

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Check out our favorite finds from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Sick of your eyeshadow smudging and falling out? Take 30% off this highly-rated Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Whether you dress it up or wear it over a band tee and ripped jeans, The Drop Blake Long Blazer is a must own — and now 68% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: With over 35,000 reviews, you know this Shark Navigator vacuum is something special — $40 off!

Our Absolute Favorite Electronics Deal: We know a lot of people are going to go for this one! Take $80 off the Apple iPad (9th Generation)!

Our Absolute Favorite Health and Wellness Deal: Aches and pains? Make sure to take 44% off this Toloco Massage Gun!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shop Fast! This Candle With Over 53K Reviews Is on Sale for a Limited Time Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Candle lovers, this one is for you! One of our favorite daily joys is lighting a scented candle and basking in its beautiful fragrance and warm glow. Some candles soothe and soften your mood, others make you feel […]

Related: Olivia Culpo Loves This Neck and Shoulder Massager: ‘It’s So Amazing’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For most of us, neck, shoulder and back pain are recurring issues. As we lean over our computers, our phones, our coffee machines, our registers, etc., we create more aches, pains and tension. But that’s life these days! […]

Related: 9 Fall Fashion Staples to Suit Every Price Point at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Take a look at your calendar this autumn. If you’re anything like Us, it’s probably jam-packed. Weddings, outdoor adventures and costume parties only scratch the surface of the fun fall ushers in each September. Since most of Us […]