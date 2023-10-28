Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Target, Sephora, Nordstrom, Amazon and more!

Sephora

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Sephora Savings Event is here! Take up to 30% off with code TIMETOSAVE at checkout, depending on your member status. It’s free to become an Insider! Check out top sellers like this Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine!

Shop more of the Sephora Savings Event here!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 50% off in the Nordstrom Fall Sale! There are deals across all categories (shop some of our overall faves here), but our favorite markdown today is the one on this French Connection Babysoft Blouson Sleeve Half Zip Sweater!

Shop more of the Nordstrom Fall Sale here!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Zappos always has thousands of deals ready and waiting for you. The weather is continuing to cool down, so we’re loving these Anne Klein Faria boots for the season!

Shop more boot deals at Zappos here!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Who doesn’t love shopping a sale at Target? If you plan on hosting a get-together soon, make sure you check out the deal on this three-pack of Threshold Melamine Lancashire Mini Dip Bowls!

Shop more clearance deals at Target here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: It’s not too late to shop Macy’s Friends & Family event! Take up to an extra 30% off with code FRIEND on select items, like this Radley London Liverpool Street 2.0 Medium Zip Top Multiway Bag!

Shop more Friends & Family deals at Macy’s here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Saks Fifth Avenue’s Fall Sale is here! Take up to 30% off select picks for a limited time. Nab these trendy Kenneth Jay Lane earrings before they sell out!

Shop more of the Saks Fifth Avenue Fall Sale here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Dermstore Holiday Beauty Box for 2023 has launched, and it’s next level! Save nearly $600! This will sell out!

Shop more amazing deal finds at Dermstore here!

Fenty Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Fenty Beauty is currently holding a Halloween Scary-Good flash sale with “to-die-for faves,” featuring 25% off select items. We’re adding this Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick to our cart!

Shop more of the Scary-Good Sale at Fenty Beauty here!

Snow

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Last chance! Snow is holding its biggest birthday sale ever, featuring up to 50% off oral care faves, like this iconic Teeth Whitening Kit!

Shop more of the Snow birthday sale here!

AllModern

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Markdowns up to 60% off! We’re personally obsessed with these Stella Outdoor Stacking Dining Armchairs!

Shop more markdowns at AllModern here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: We’re in the middle of the Holiday Beauty Haul sale! Save big on fan-faves like this Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: It’s sweater weather! You’re never going to want to take off this Dokotoo half-zip!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: It’s time to change up your bedding for colder weather. Pick up a new Nestl duvet cover for your winter comforter!

Our Absolute Favorite Holiday Deal: Want to get started decorating for the holidays — or at least avoid the rush? Grab this National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree ASAP!

Our Absolute Favorite Pet Deal: Keep your cats happy and hydrated with the help of this Veken Stainless Steel Pet Fountain!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

