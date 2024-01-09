Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Discover a stylish and effortlessly chic way to strut your stuff with our latest discovery on the virtual sale rack. Introducing the bestselling Skims soft lounge slip dress from the buzzy brand created by none other than Kim Kardashian. Everything you’ve read is true — this dress embodies the perfect fusion of comfort, style and undeniable curb appeal.

Redefining the fashion landscape, Kardashian’s luxe label challenges traditional notions by prioritizing inclusivity with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. Crafted to embrace and enhance your unique body shape, Skims ensures a perfect fit while providing essential support where it matters most — be it in shapewear, clothing or underwear. Elevate your style and confidence with this must-have wardrobe piece now on sale at Nordstrom for up to 50% off!

Get the Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress for prices starting at just $39 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

This dress is precisely what I’ve been looking for in loungewear. Featuring an open scoop neckline and a standard slip silhouette, it seamlessly combines sleekness with a subtle showcase of my figure. The quality material is a standout, ensuring durability beyond just one wash. “Fit like a glove and it snatched you in without suffocating you,” said one very pleased customer, adding, “I love it, will be buying more.”

Crafted from modal and spandex fabrics, I can take comfort in knowing I’m making a more environmentally conscious choice. Modal, known for its exceptional softness, serves as an eco-friendly substitute for cotton sourced from beech trees that demand up to 20 times less water. The inclusion of spandex ensures the necessary flexibility and stretch we all crave, especially in this narrow, straight-cut design.

Meanwhile, the adjustable straps make it easy to tighten for a less revealing fit or can be loosened for a dose of extra give. If the material is too long, Nordstrom provides hemming services for a custom fit at every location and provides free shipping if you order online. Nordstrom always places shoppers first and provides top-tier customer service to everyone (regardless of whether you’re splurging on designer duds or combing through this season’s markdowns). This is just one reason why I like to get my fashion fix from the iconic department store (the incredible return policy doesn’t hurt either).

Given the cultural obsession with all of Skims’ styles, I doubt a return will be necessary. In fact, I can’t wait to give this dress a test run with slippers and green tea or style it for a night out with friends. The sky’s the limit!

See it: Get the Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress for prices starting at just $39 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

