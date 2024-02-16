Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Giddy up, readers! The cowboy agenda is back and better than ever. Now is the perfect time to stock up on cowboy boots, Aztec-inspired prints and even chaps. They will be the perfect attire addition when you’re jamming out to Beyoncé‘s new country singles or heading to the Stagecoach Festival this April.

Here’s the thing, no matter where you reside, Western fashion is so fun. You can dress it up with luxurious fabrics and dazzling stones — you can even serve low-key vibes with subtle accessories and easy accents. If you’re ready to tap into the new era of Western fashion, read ahead for 21 chic Western-inspired fashion items!

Tops & Outwear

1. Cowgirls, get ready — this fringe blouse is a showstopper. Whether you pair it with trousers for the next time you’re in the office or with denim shorts at a festival, this shirt is sure to serve as a conversation starter.

2. This poncho is equal parts functional and fashionable. It highlights chic Aztec-inspired print and fringe.

3. If you live for a flirty and feminine look, this Free People top is just for you. It features the cutest lace detailing and a tie attachment in the back.

4. Heading to a rodeo? This ’50s-inspired shirt features bold red and black shades and unique embroidered details.

5. You’ll be the talk of the town in this chic denim jacket! The Aztec print paired with minimal hem fringes is chef’s kiss material.

6. Are you on the hunt for lightweight outerwear ahead of spring? This fringe jacket features a soft suede-like fabric that looks super-smooth.

7. Sometimes, less is more. If you want to take a more subtle approach, this lightweight denim shirt is a hit.

Accessories

8. This isn’t your average bandana — it doubles as a hair scarf with stunning metallic floral embroidery!

9. Keep your essentials safe and secure in this boho Aztec print handbag.

10. Is a Western ‘fit ever complete without a belt? This thin black belt features a bold silver buckle.

11. Get ready to steal the show in these chaps! Shiny rhinestones are the dreamiest accent against the soft suede material and chic fringes.

12. You’ll snag endless compliments when you show up and show out in this adorable hat. It features gold heart detailing that will make the fiercest aspiring cowgirl swoon.

13. One-size-fits-all hats can be quite difficult for shoppers with both small and large heads. This Brixton fedora comes in super-inclusive sizes from XS through XL.

14. Take a walk on the wild side, courtesy of this felt cowboy hat with a snakeskin-print band.

15. This bolo tie is the perfect accessory for a Western-inspired ensemble.

Shoes

16. Wow — these Azalea Wang boots are out-of-this-world! They feature the cutest Western-inspired florals embroidered with dazzling crystals. You’ll want to add these to your cart ASAP!

17. You have to be seen in these olive green Jeffrey Campbell boots. These luxurious leather boots feature classic floral details along with a pointed toe and block heel!

18. These cut-out booties are ideal for everyday wear. They’re ultra-stylish and feature a chunky stacked heel to ensure you’re comfortable while you’re wearing them.

19. These Betsey Johnson booties are perfect for floral print lovers. They feature a cute floral design and are embellished with dazzling rhinestones!

20. These ankle boots are a practical take on the cowboy trend. They’re chic enough to wear to work!

21. Get ready to show off your line dance moves! These electric silver boots have the cutest square heel to make dancing the night away a breeze.

