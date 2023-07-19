Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Although Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer months, we’re still going to keep rocking sandals until fall boot weather comes in hot. The seasonal switch doesn’t happen overnight, so shopping for a fresh pair of sandals is actually a wise move — especially when they can double as house shoes.

At the moment, we’re in the market for casual sandals which can be teamed with everything from shorts, to dresses and everything in between. As luck would have it, this pair of cloud pillow slides from Weweya is exactly what our heart (and feet!) desire — and they’re majorly marked down!

Get the Weweya Pillow Slipper Sandals for prices starting at $22 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2023, but are subject to change.



Is there any type of footwear that’s more comfortable and easy to throw on than a pair of cloud slides? While the market is flooded with options, these are a cut above the rest. They offer up a trendy aesthetic and a thicker footbed which not only adds handy height to your silhouette, but also assists with shock absorption. The top of the footbed is curved to help you achieve the proper arch support which makes these sandals optimal for all-day wear. In terms of construction, these sandals are fashioned from a vinyl-like material that’s both flexible and lightweight. Plenty of shoes which have this thicker design can be heavy and weigh down your feet, but not these sleek sandals!

Get the Weweya Pillow Slipper Sandals for prices starting at $22 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

You can pick up these shoes in a slew of amazing shades, and we don’t think anyone will have difficulty finding the exact hue to complement their overall vibe. Whether you’re in the market for simple versatile black shoes or want to go for a pop of color, you’ll have plenty to pick from! The bottom line? These sandals are massively popular (over 9,000 ratings!), wildly affordable and as comfortable as it gets. What more could we ask for in a go-to summer shoe? Not much!

See it: Get the Weweya Pillow Slipper Sandals for prices starting at $22 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Weweya and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!