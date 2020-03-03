Whitney Port has been at the top of her fashion game for as long as we’ve known her, all the way back to her time as an intern on The Hills. We’ve always religiously followed all of her fashion pursuits, whether she was starting her own line or simply showing off her #OOTDs in a mirror selfie. She always makes sure to inspire us with looks our wardrobe would be lucky to have!

In this case, one of her mirror selfies was what got Us ready to shop. Port posted a photo dressed in DVF on her Instagram Story, and we were immediately infatuated. Things only became more exciting when we saw that the patterned turtleneck she was wearing was on sale for 60% off. We’re talking over $200 in savings! We’re so in love with it, and the markdowns don’t end there. Keep scrolling to see three more DVF sale picks you need in your closet!

Get the Kasen Knit Jacquard Turtleneck (originally $348) for just $139 at Diane von Furstenberg!

This Elegant Silk Dress

Bring on the patterns! This 100% silk Crepe de Chine wrap dress is so flattering, so elegant and now under $200. It’s available in two versions too. Swirling Cheetah Ivory is such a cool, modern twist on animal print, and Honeycomb Egypt is bold and breathtakingly beautiful!

Get the Kelsey Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Wrap Dress (originally $498) in two variations for just $199 at Diane von Furstenberg!

This Color-Blocked Cardigan

Soft cashmere plus soft shades of grey and black equal one amazing sweater we never want to take off. We love the details of the patch pockets and oversized buttons, and the relaxed fit looks so dreamy and cozy. Pair this cardigan with any sort of outfit to pull it together and really capture that effortless vibe everyone around will envy!

Get the Floriana Wool-Cashmere Cardigan (originally $398) for just $159 at Diane von Furstenberg!

This Flowy Chiffon Skirt

The tiered ruffles making up the midi hem of this skirt are everything! The elastic waistband and and swishy fit mean major comfort and movement in a gorgeous style too, and that means we definitely have a smile on our face. Two of three variations of this skirt are on sale, so whether you’re loving the bright pop of pink or the softer blue and white, this skirt is ready to come home with you!

Get the Debra Crinkle Chiffon Midi Skirt (originally $348) in three variations starting at just $174 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the sale selection at Diane von Furstenberg here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!