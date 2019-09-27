Simplify Your Skincare With Whitney Port’s Favorite Clean Moisturizer





If we thought our moisturizing game was on point all summer long, we have another thing coming over the next few months. Even if our summer skincare regimen was pure perfection, the reality it that it’s going to need some form of a makeover as the temperature drops and the frigid winds pick up!

Having a highly-effective moisturizer is 100% the key to surviving the fall and winter with our skin intact, especially if our skin is already on the drier side. Unless we plan on packing up and moving to a tropical island where it’s eternally summer right now, we need to check out this luxurious yet completely affordable French moisturizer. Anything that leaves Whitney Port obsessed is something we need in our lives, like…yesterday!

See it: Try the Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre for a hydrated glow like Whitney Port’s!

Starting at $24 at Dermstore

Starting at $10 at Amazon

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

When Port spoke to Byrdie just before The Hills reboot, she revealed all of her favorite beauty products, speaking about her switch to using almost exclusively clean beauty: “Using clean products in my beauty routine has allowed me to simplify things a lot more. For some reason, as I started to want to only use clean products, I also wanted to lessen the products I used and really make my routine about quality instead of quantity.” That’s where this Embryolisse cream came into play!

After cleansing, exfoliating, toning, and applying serum, Port moisturizes with this light and milky cream, also mixing in squalene to add even more anti-aging power. Hundreds of shoppers have also fallen in love with this cream, calling it their new “holy grail.” Even those with sensitive complexions say it’s “easy on the skin” but still incredibly effective. When using it, they “wake up with super soft skin.” One even said that at night, if they spot a wrinkle, they “put an extra layer on and literally when [they] wake up it’s gone.” Like magic!

One shopper even commented on this this cream is a “best industry fave” when it comes to beauty, noting how it’s always used on models’ faces for photoshoots! Of course, many also mentioned how “the scent is divine.” It happens to be natural, too!

This moisturizer, formerly known as Lait Creme Concentre Gold 24 Hour Miracle Cream, is full of vitamins and antioxidants. One of its key ingredients is shea butter, which may deliver “skin-nourishing essential fatty acids” to strengthen and repair our skin’s moisture barrier. Another is soy protein, which may firm and tone our skin to eliminate and prevent wrinkles and fine lines!

Use this moisturizer once or twice a day, massaging it into skin so it absorbs, leaving us with a satin-soft, honey-like glow. Oh, well hello there, beautiful. How do you dew?

