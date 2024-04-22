Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a good pair of sunglasses is such a personal affair, making it a challenging (yet ultimately rewarding!) task. There are a bunch of factors to consider, including your face shape, color preference, price and style. If you’ve ever looked at someone and said, “Wow, I wish I could pull those off!”, we know the feeling. Luckily, a select few sunglasses are flattering for all face shapes and suitable for all styles — oval-shaped lenses are one of those sunglasses!

Whitney Port posted a picture this weekend wearing thick-framed oval Moncler sunnies; we initially had the “Wow, I wish I could pull those off!” reaction until we realized that wait — we can pull those off! She wore them with an elegant beige dress, blazer, handbag and pearls, a classy and sophisticated getup, but the shades will complement any outfit (and we mean any outfit).

Related: 10 Tote Bags Under $30 That Give 'Rich-Rich' Energy When we think of what makes rich moms rich moms, the first thing that comes to mind is pilates and the second is tote bags…maybe even a tote bag with a chihuahua in it. There’s something about tote bags that screams classy, especially oversized ones. Whether worn with leggings and a sweatshirt or heels and […]

The glasses have 58-millimeter lenses, black rims and a dark purple tint. Medium-large ovals flatter round and narrow faces alike, making these glasses ideal for anyone wanting a showstopping accessory! They can be worn at the bridge of the nose or slightly lower (like Whitney) for a mysterious and vintage flair. No matter your style, these glasses are certain to enhance your vibe…it all depends on what you wear them with!

If you have more of an alternative fashion sense, try wearing these UV-protective sunglasses with wide-leg jeans, a retro tee, chunky sneakers and an oversized jean jacket. For a luxe-looking style, these sunnies pair perfectly with a blouse, leather or dress pants and strappy sandals. Whether you’re using these to protect your eyes or just as a top-of-head accessory, they’ll tie together your entire outfit and draw attention in the process!

It’s hard to believe that a single accessory can jazz up so many outfits, but these versatile shades prove that it’s possible. If black isn’t your thing, you can grab a pair of oval sunglasses in any color you choose! To rock the style, all you have to do is wear them with confidence and a touch (or two) of sass.

Get the Moncler Acetate 58mm Sunglasses for $120 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other favorite oval-shaped sunglasses here: