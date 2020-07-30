Grab the Silk Scrunchies Whitney Port Loves for Crease-Free Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We do so much to take proper care of our hair. We made the switch to sulfate-free shampoos, we use restorative deep conditioners, we always slather on a heat protectant before blow-drying and we glide through any knots gently with a high-quality comb. Does it always cooperate with us though? Of course not!

Our hair still loves to fight back by frizzing up, falling out of place or creasing so badly that we need to hat to make it through the rest of the day. One of the biggest culprits inciting it? Our hair ties. Sometimes we need to throw our hair up in a messy bun or tie it up in a neat ponytail, but until we make the switch to Slip scrunchies, our locks may truly never know peace!

Get the Slip Silk Scrunchie Set starting at just $39 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available at Sephora and Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These scrunchies are one of the biggest celebrity hair secrets. They’re gorgeous too, so it comes as no surprise that a star would rock one on their wrist even as just a fashion statement. One huge fan is Whitney Port, who recently showed us hers via Instagram Story. She wore a large pink scrunchie on her wrist in one story, while in another, it lay on her countertop, adding some chic aesthetic vibes next to a glass of watermelon juice. All pink everything!

Port confirmed that she was wearing and loving Slip scrunchies this past week on her blog, and considering how perfect her hair always looks, we can see why. These scrunchies are made of Slipsilk, which “has been developed and refined for over 10 years to provide the ultimate combination of shine, thickness, softness, and durability.” It’s made of the highest grade long-fiber mulberry silk!

Get the Slip Silk Scrunchie Set starting at just $39 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available at Sephora and Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These gentle scrunchies are made to be anti-crease, which means your hair shouldn’t look like it was folded up origami style after you take it down from its bun or pony. It claims to reduce friction on hair more impressively than any popular cotton pillowcase too, keeping your locks smooth and soothed!

Each set of these Slip scrunchies comes with three, and you can grab different colors and patterns. Want something smaller? Try the midi version instead!

Get the Slip Silk Scrunchie Set starting at just $39 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available at Sephora and Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Slip here and see more scrunchies here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!