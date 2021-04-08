So Chic! How to Recreate Whitney Port’s Turtleneck Sweater Vest Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we can see some trends starting to sneak up on us from a mile away, other emerging trends catch Us by surprise. One that really ambushed us in the recent months was the sweater vest. When we were younger, we associated sweater vests more with school uniforms or men in ’80s and ’90s sitcoms, but suddenly, they’ve taken on a whole new life!

Need proof? Simply peek around at paparazzi photos of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Victoria Beckham, Emma Chamberlain or even Harry Styles. Another always-fashionable star who knows how to demonstrate the magic of a sweater vest is Whitney Port. She recently rocked one we instantly fell in love with — so much so that we had to find a similar one of our own!

Get the SAFRISIOR Loose Casual Turtleneck Sweater Vest for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Port recently joined Chloe Wine Collection and Dress for Success in their #YourHourHerPower campaign, looking to help women “not only look their best but feel their best with confidence-boosting looks and career-building resources.” In the photos she took to spread awareness of the campaign, she wore ripped blue jeans and a loose-fitting turtleneck sweater with cap sleeves. The effortlessly chic elegance of the look was undoubtedly inspiring!

We went on the hunt to find something similar, and we basically found a dead ringer on Amazon. The neckline, the structured cap sleeves — it’s even in the same beige color. The best part, of course, is that it’s under $30!

You can take a cue from Port and simply rock this sweater vest loose over a pair of casual and comfortable jeans, but you can definitely play around with a variety of looks. You can tuck it into high-rise trousers, or maybe just wear it over leggings with some knee-high boots. You could also definitely dress it up with a skirt and pair of heels. Weather cooling down? Layer it over a long-sleeve top, whether it’s a regular tee or a collared button-up!

The apricot beige shade of this sweater vest is the way to go for most closely channeling Port, but it’s available in three other colors as well: white, black and a berry shade of red. They are all the same price at the moment too, so you really can’t lose here. You can officially welcome your new favorite piece home!

