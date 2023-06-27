Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For any shoppers with medium-sized busts, ditching wired bras for good is a possibility — especially with the wide range of supportive wireless options available these days! These innovative bras don’t need uncomfortable wires to help lift and shape the bust beautifully.

If you fall anywhere between a B to a D cup, there’s a vast array of items up for grabs, as you likely don’t require the level of support which larger busts do. You can take advantage of this by selecting a variety of wireless styles, and we have all of the best options lined up for you to shop below!

Best Overall: Hanes Women’s Wireless T-shirt Bra

This ultra-lightweight and comfortable wireless bra is a perfect pick for everyday wear!

$14.00 See it!

Best Racerback: LIVELY Wireless Spacer Bra

This bra has a hook on the back of the straps which lets you convert it into a comfortable racerback style!

$48.00 See it!

Best Push-Up: Skarlett Blue Prestige Wireless Push-Up Bra

You don’t have to deal with uncomfortable underwires to snag a push-up effect — and this bra is proof!

$62.00 See it!

Best Push-Up Bralette: Victoria’s Secret Pink Loungin Wireless Push Up Bralette

This push-up bra is longer on the waist, which makes it work as a casual crop top as well!

$33.00 See it!

Best Deep-V Style: Gnowann Women’s Plunge Bra

This comfy stretch bralette has light padding and a extra deep-V that’s ideal for low-cut tops!

$27.00 See it!

Best Strapless Style: Maidenform Pure Comfort Strapless Bra

This bra has enough support to keep it in place if you want to wear it without the included convertible straps!

Starting at $22.00 See it!

Best Triangle Style: Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette

This simple breathable cotton bralette is our go-to pick while we’re lounging around at home!

Starting at $20.00 See it!

Best Side-Smoothing Style: Warner’s Women’s No Side Effects Bra

You can avoid awkward bulging thanks to the thicker side panels on this bra!

Starting at $16.00 See it!

Best Sheer Bra: DKNY Sheers Wireless Bralette

You definitely won’t find a more breathable bra than this lightweight sheer mesh style!

$40.00 See it!

Best T-Shirt Style: Bravado Designs Everyday Muse Wireless Contour Bra

Reviewers say if you want to give up wired bras for good, this is the style to invest in!

$49.00 See it!

Best Lace Style: SKIMS Lace Trim Wireless Triangle Bra

The dainty lace trim on this simple bralette gives it the perfect feminine-yet-casual aesthetic!

$38.00 See it!

Best Front-Closing Style: SPANX Bra-llelujah!® Wireless Bra

The front closure on this wireless bra makes it a breeze to take on and off without any fuss!

$68.00 See it!

Best Lounge Bra: selizo Padded Bralettes

Stock up on basic lounge bralettes at a truly unbeatable price thanks to this value pack!

Starting at $24.00 See it!

Best Seamless Style: Olga Women’s Easy Does It No Bulge

The smoothing, stretchy material featured throughout this comfy bra makes it virtually invisible under tighter tops and dresses!

Starting at $17.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!