These Lightweight Bamboo Pants Make the Perfect Pajamas

If 2020 has taught Us anything in terms of fashion, it’s that loungewear isn’t a fleeting trend. If you’ve been working remotely for the bulk of the year, there’s a good chance that cozy sweats and trusty tees are your go-to garments. Sure, we may have valued our loungewear before — but now, it’s an everyday essential!

Our old lounge pants just don’t cut it anymore, which is why we’re upgrading to this option from WiWi! The material is made from organic bamboo and they’re seriously lightweight and comfortable. You’ll want to wear them 24/7!

Get the WiWi Women’s Bamboo Lounge Pants (originally $65) on sale for prices starting at just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Why exactly are these the ideal pajama pants? It comes down to the bamboo fabric, which is ultra-breathable and optimal for sleeping. You won’t wake up feeling overheated, but they are said to provide ample coverage for the brisk winter months.

But don’t limit these pants to the bedroom. Of course, you can rock them while chilling on the couch and on your Zoom calls — but they even work for the great outdoors! If you’re popping out for a quick errand and want to feel relaxed, these pants will do the trick. A particularly cold climate may require some leggings underneath, but they should still be suitable on their own.

WiWi Women's Bamboo Lounge Pants

At the moment, they are available in an epic assortment of colors, all of which are understated and casual. We don’t like to play favorites, but the subdued purple hue is up there. All of the colors are soothing, which will help set the nighttime mood! In terms of styling, simply reach for your warmest hoodie or baggiest tee. Comfort is key — so make sure you have a fresh pair of UGGs on your feet too!

