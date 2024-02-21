Get Ariana Grande’s Favorite Tights for 22% Off at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you tend to wear a lot of clothes that necessitate a pair of tights – or it’s just your personal preference – you should absolutely take a page out of Ariana Grande’s book. One of her favorite brands of tights never rips, they don’t let you see anything you shouldn’t, and they look so perfectly cozy, they practically are painted on to Ari’s body. They’re just so chic!

If you want to try out the tights that Ari depends on (and Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé to name a few other huge celebs), now’s a great time to do so. There’s a sale going on right now at Amazon that puts Wolford tights front and center on sale – and Ari’s favorite style is 22% right now!

Get the Wolford Pure 50 Tights for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Wolford Pure 50 Tights are a cult celebrity favorite at this point, and for good reason. They usse compression knit to make sure you’re nipped and tucked everywhere you need to be, with hand-stitched gussets to give you all that extra support you need. They’re also super smooth and silky – plus, they smooth you out and slim you down!

Celebs and everyday buyers alike absolutely love these tights, especially since they’re smooth, comfortable, and high-quality. You won’t be wearing these tights one time and then throwing them out. They’re durable, made to last, and super sheer and elegant. They’re your forever tights, just $59!

Whether you want to be like Ariana or your favorite celebrity – or you need a pair of tights for your winter essentials that you can wear all the way through the rest of the seasons, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Or these tights, for that matter!

