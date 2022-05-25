Try the ‘Peel and Reveal’ Lip Stain Kit That Went Viral on TikTok

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing about Us is that we love some lipstick. What we love less, however, is how it fades, smudges and transfers throughout the day. We all but gave up on wearing lipstick for a while, especially with face masks coming into the picture. It just wasn’t worth applying it, because we knew the pigment wouldn’t last.

But Wonderskin changed everything. Just about every beauty influencer on TikTok has tried this kit, wowing viewers with their results. This unique, two-step system is quicker than you’d think, and the budge-proof lip color left behind is majorly renewing beauty fanatics’ love for lipstick. Want to try it out for yourself? It’s on Amazon Prime!

Get the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This “blading” kit is next level. Don’t be scared though — no actual blades are involved. It’s just made to deliver results similar to those of professional microblading treatments, except without the pain, cost or commitment. What you do get is a gorgeous pout that lasts and lasts, the brand claiming the pigment won’t “smudge, fade or feather.”

This lip stain is even waterproof and transfer-proof. Don’t think it’s going to shrivel up your lips though. It’s actually designed to be hydrating too! It definitely helps that it’s alcohol-free, as alcohol can be drying in makeup. It’s also gluten-free and paraben-free, by the way, as well as cruelty-free and vegan!

Get the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, how does it work? You start out by applying two to three coats. Don’t let the purple color freak you out! Your lips won’t look like that at the end. Now, you can customize your look. For a softer shade, leave it on for 10 to 15 seconds, and to go bolder, wait 30 to 45 seconds. Then, take the included Activator mist and spray on lips until they’re evenly damp (one to three spritzes). Then it’s time to peel and reveal!

Peel off the purple to find the perfect lip color underneath. Which color, exactly? That’s up to you. There are 11 shades currently available on Amazon, so check them out and pick your fave!

Get the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Wonderskin here and check out more lip stains here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other recommended picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!