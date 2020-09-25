These Comfy Lounge Pants Elevate Joggers to the Next Level of Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Joggers are so much more than standard sweatpants you wear on lazy days. Yes, they are still proud members of the loungewear family — but joggers can be designed in so many ways that instantly make them more fashion-forward than their casual cousins. You can score the same fit and feel as normal sweats, but look so much cuter in the process!

Confused? These jogger pants from Wudodo are exactly what we’re talking about. They have the same relaxed silhouette as any basic bottoms, but they’re stylish enough to wear out and about as part of a chic ensemble.

Get the Wudodo Women’s Elastic Waist Cargo Joggers for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Seriously, what’s not to love about these jogger pants? They have a loose fit and a high-waist cut that’s incredibly flattering. You can easily tuck a wide variety of tops into these pants — be it a traditional tank top or a button-down blouse. Depending on your office dress code, you may even be able to pull off wearing these pants to work with the right accessories.

These pants are made from a super lightweight material that’s said to be breathable and comfy. They feature a paper bag-style on top that creates a sleek waistline, and they’re cuffed at the ankles to reinforce that classic jogger spirit. They offer two slip pockets at the front, plus a decorative pocket on one of the pant legs.

Despite just recently dropping on Amazon, they’re already a major hit with shoppers! The material reportedly keeps you cool, which is ideal for this transitional time of year. Reviewers love the fit of these pants and how soft they are, with one even suggesting you team yours with a pair of heels. We couldn’t agree more! No matter what event you’re heading to this fall, these joggers will be an appropriate option. Just think of them as your favorite sweats amped up to a completely new level!

