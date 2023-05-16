Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There are so many silhouettes that feel reminiscent of Love Shack Fancy, Reformation, House of CB and Selkie (brands we love that are slightly out of our price range). Flowy fabric in dreamy designs!
Rock these feminine frocks to all your summer social events, from weekend dinners to weddings and bridal showers to birthday parties.
Below are some of our favorite dresses of the season!
One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Pretty in pink! This gorgeous one-shoulder maxi dress would be perfect for a summer wedding. The front slit adds a flirty touch.
Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
Calling all summer brides! This white off-the-shoulder satin midi dress is stunning for an engagement party, rehearsal dinner or bridal shower. And the bow detail is the cherry on top.
Open Back Maxi Dress
Embossed with floral lace, this gown was made for a summer or early fall wedding. All the other wedding guests will be green with envy over your look!
Glitter Mini Dress
Need a fun outfit for the Taylor Swift Eras tour or a bachelorette party? Sparkle and shine in this glitter mini dress, available in pink, purple, black and silver.
Corset Midi Dress
This corset midi dress looks nearly identical to the popular House of CB style! The flattering cut will snatch your shape in all the right places. Such a lovely look for a summer picnic.
Silk Slip Dress
Paint the town red in this sultry slip dress! It’s a showstopper for date night or any other special occasion.
Floral Midi Dress
This long-sleeve floral midi dress was made for frolicking in a flower field! It’s whimsical and romantic, fit for a princess.
Floral Midi Dress
When you don’t want to be too dressed down or too dressed up, this floral midi dress is a happy medium. Bonus: this sleeveless number accentuates your curves.
