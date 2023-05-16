Cancel OK
These Feminine Frocks Feel Straight Out of a Fairytale! Shop Our Favorites Now — All Under $40

By
fairytale dresses
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today was a fairytale. I wore a dress, you wore a dark gray T-shirt. Taylor Swift lyrics are always on our mind, but especially after scrolling through YesStyle’s selection of spring and summer dresses. There are so many silhouettes that feel reminiscent of Love Shack Fancy, Reformation, House of CB and Selkie (brands we love that are slightly out of our price range). Flowy fabric in dreamy designs!

Rock these feminine frocks to all your summer social events, from weekend dinners to weddings and bridal showers to birthday parties. And the best part is, all of these dresses are under $40. Use code YESSTYLE to get 10% off any purchase over $35!

Below are some of our favorite dresses of the season!

One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

one-shoulder maxi dress
YesStyle

Pretty in pink! This gorgeous one-shoulder maxi dress would be perfect for a summer wedding. The front slit adds a flirty touch.

$29.00
See It!

Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

off-the-shoulder midi dress
YesStyle

Calling all summer brides! This white off-the-shoulder satin midi dress is stunning for an engagement party, rehearsal dinner or bridal shower. And the bow detail is the cherry on top.

$38.00
See It!

Open Back Maxi Dress

green maxi dress
YesStyle

 

Embossed with floral lace, this gown was made for a summer or early fall wedding. All the other wedding guests will be green with envy over your look!

$26.00
See It!

Glitter Mini Dress

pink glitter dress
YesStyle

Need a fun outfit for the Taylor Swift Eras tour or a bachelorette party? Sparkle and shine in this glitter mini dress, available in pink, purple, black and silver.

$22.00
See It!

Corset Midi Dress

corset midi dress
YesStyle

This corset midi dress looks nearly identical to the popular House of CB style! The flattering cut will snatch your shape in all the right places. Such a lovely look for a summer picnic.

Was $20On Sale: $16You Save 20%
See It!

Silk Slip Dress

red slip dress
YesStyle

Paint the town red in this sultry slip dress! It’s a showstopper for date night or any other special occasion.

Was $29On Sale: $23You Save 21%
See It!

Floral Midi Dress

floral midi dress
YesStyle

This long-sleeve floral midi dress was made for frolicking in a flower field! It’s whimsical and romantic, fit for a princess.

$37.00
See It!

Floral Midi Dress

floral midi dress
YesStyle

When you don’t want to be too dressed down or too dressed up, this floral midi dress is a happy medium. Bonus: this sleeveless number accentuates your curves.

Was $28On Sale: $22You Save 21%
See It!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!