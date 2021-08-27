This Strappy Sweater Puts a Twist on Your Favorite Slouchy Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything more magical than sweater weather? The scent of pumpkin spice in the air, the red and orange leaves gently floating down from trees, the fireplace roaring and fresh pie in the oven — heaven. The best part of it all is that we get to look super cute and feel so cozy as it all goes down!

We’d obviously feel our cutest and coziest in something brand new though. That’s just how it works! That’s why we searched for a sweater we knew would make a statement, fit our budget and look all kinds of adorable in autumnal Instagram photos paired with jeans and booties. This sweater was easily our fave!

Get the ZAFUL Criss Cross Twisted Back Knitted Crop Sweater starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

The literal twist on this sweater caught our eye while browsing through Amazon’s nearly endless selection of sweaters. When we looked into it, the rest of the sweater impressed too. We quickly learned that it’s actually reversible, so you know that cool, criss-cross strap detail in back? You can actually wear it in the front if you want, moving the permanent twist-knot behind you. Either way you get a plunging V-neck!

More cool details about this sweater include its dropped shoulder seams and its cropped fit. It has a slouchy vibe to it, but not in a way that it could ever look lazy or like loungewear. It certainly feels like loungewear though with its soft, polyacrylic knit design. So comfy!

We already mentioned wearing this sweater with jeans and booties, and while that’s definitely a repeatable fall uniform, you can style this sweater other ways too. We know we’re picturing it with a glossy slip midi skirt and mules, hair tied back in a bun with accent clips. We can also see it with a fedora hat, wet-look leggings and knee-high boots. We can even see it with denim shorts and sneakers on one of those in-between weather days!

You can grab this exact variation of this sweater in multiple colors, but you’ll notice plenty more also on the same Amazon page, all with slightly varying constructions. If you like one accent but not another, browse around and you may find one that’s just right for you!

