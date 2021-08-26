21 ’90s-Inspired Fall Essentials for a Totally Rad Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our nostalgia for the ’90s is incredibly strong. Even as we move further and further away from the iconic decade, we don’t miss it any less. We miss our Tamagotchis, our Game Boys, our (dangerous) Moon Shoes, our lava lamps, our Spice Girls lollipops and more — but what we miss most of all is the fashion!

’90s fashion was totally iconic, and luckily there are plenty of brands bringing the vibes all the way up to the new ’20s. With fall coming up, it’s truly the best time for ’90s-inspired looks, so check out 21 of our picks below!

21 ’90s-Inspired Fall Essentials

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Is there anything more ’90s than something like this Zanzea flannel shirt? Chic grunge vibes to the max!

2. We Also Love: For a different type of look that’s just as ’90s, go for a tiny top with straight leg jeans. We love this striped DIDK one!

3. We Can’t Forget: Feel free to also go a little sporty with a baseball tee. This Next Level top is a comfy and affordable staple!

Pants

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These Everlane pants are literally called The ’90s Cheeky Jeans. What more can we say?

5. We Also Love: These Mango jeans go for that slightly baggier look. So cute with chunky sneakers!

6. We Can’t Forget: You don’t have to stick solely to denim. These NUFIWI pants are wonderfully comfy and have such an adorable floral design!

Sweaters/Sweatshirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Fall fashion means bringing out the layers. It doesn’t get much more ’90s than this majorly nostalgic Chiclook Cool crew neck with that iconic wavy cup design — the design is called Jazz, by the way!

8. We Also Love: This square-neck Madewell cardigan top is all kinds of cute. We’re feeling cute ’90s babe with a little bit of mystery when we look at it!

9. We Can’t Forget: The sweater vest is making a big comeback lately. Wear this houndstooth Sdencin one over your long-sleeve tees!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: A crushed velvet T-shirt dress? We’re obviously all about this R.Vivimos piece!

11. We Also Love: This Who What Wear midi dress definitely has the right look with its scrunched top and tie. Try layering it under a denim jacket!

12. We Can’t Forget: The delicate lace on this Weekend Stories dress from Revolve instantly captured our hearts. Dress it down and warm it up with a flannel!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This SheIn suspender skirt is everything. All you need is a tee and you have an instantly ultra-chic look!

14. We Also Love: Of course we need a plaid skirt on this list — one that Clueless‘s Cher Horowitz would approve of. This Beautifulfashionlife skirt comes in so many variations!

15. We Can’t Forget: This camo Alice + Olivia skirt is totally cool. Slip skirts are having a huge comeback right now too!

Jackets

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Corduroy and plaid all in one jacket? This SOLY HUX jacket is a ’90s dream!

17. We Also Love: Bold colors on windbreakers is another ’90s must. Check out this VOIKERDR jacket!

18. We Can’t Forget: This Everlane chore jacket is a timeless classic. It comes in a few colors too!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Tattoo chokers are essential. This BodyJ4You set comes with a bunch in different colors!

20. We Also Love: How could you ever go wrong with a Levi’s beanie? This one’s on sale too!

21. We Can’t Forget: ’90s fashion means hair accessories! This xipixiao claw clip pack is an A+ starting point!

