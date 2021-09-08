This Tie-Front Top Is Going to Be a Total Compliment Magnet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you been feeling like you’ve fallen into a fashion slump and can’t get out? It’s like its own form of quicksand. The harder you try to get out, the more you sink. It’s even harder because root of the issue can stem from many things. Maybe you feel like your budget is holding you back, or maybe you’re chasing after a certain aesthetic but can’t find the right pieces. Maybe you just don’t know what you want, period — but you know it has to be out there!

It would be nice if you could just snap your fingers and have the solution presented to you on a silver platter. You can’t quite do that, of course…but maybe we can help you out. We just picked out a piece we think could carry anyone cleanly out of that quicksand. You don’t even have to snap to secure it for yourself. You just have a click “Add to Cart”!

Get the ZAFUL Long-Sleeve Knot Front Crop Top for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

How amazingly cute is this top? It’s perfectly on trend right now, taking from the ‘90s baby tee style and upgrading it for a modern look. It has textured fabric and long sleeves, plus a drawstring lace-up detail in the center, cinching the fabric in for a flattering effect that’s simply adorable.

This lace-up detail also creates a cropped hem, pulling the fabric in in a triangle shape to mirror the V-neckline above. Over in back, things are clean and simple with a straight hemline to really let the front shine.

This exact version of this top comes in a grey-blue shade, two different shades of pink, a milky white and a pale blue. It’s also available in a light green in a set that comes with shorts. Of course, you’ll notice many more options on the same Amazon page, so feel free to explore for similar designs you may love just as much (or even more). Fashion slump? Forget about it!

Whether you’re wearing this top with jeans, baggy sweats, a mini skirt, wide leg pants or even leggings, you’re about to feel your cutest every time you step in front of a mirror. Or a camera! You’ll definitely want some photos to commemorate yourself feeling this good!

