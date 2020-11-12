Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some days (or, you know, weeks) where we just want to live in our favorite sweatshirts. The only problem with that? After a few days, the sweatshirt lifestyle can take its toll, making Us feel a bit lazy. But there’s an easy way to reverse that: throwing on something a little bit nicer.

Now, you don’t need to sacrifice an ounce of comfort while elevating your look. We found this top from ZANZEA that has the sweatshirt characteristics we cherish, but somehow appears to be so much more put together!

Get the ZANZEA Women’s Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Loose Oversized Baggy Top for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.



This top has a long, tunic-like silhouette that can be worn in so many ways. Rock it by itself at home or even outside if it’s warm enough, or throw on leggings, sweats or jeans. It has a V-neck style and seriously loose sleeves that are cuffed at the wrists. The neckline is also flowy enough that it can be worn normally or off to one side, depending on the look you’re going for.

The hem of this top is ribbed so that it will stay in place while it’s being worn. While the material it’s made from is thinner than your typical sweatshirt, it’s ideal for casual wear at home and layering if you’re going out.

The top is available in a slew of staple shades, and even some graphic prints too! Best of all, you will feel just as comfortable when you wear this tunic as you do while draped in your staple crewneck. In fact, this trusty top may be just what you need to get yourself out of your loungewear rut!

