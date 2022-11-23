Uggs! Crocs! New Balance! Save Up to 55% Off With Zappos’ Black Friday Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If the shoe fits, wear it! Black Friday is just two days away, but we’ve already been taking advantage of deals all week long. And one early access sale you do not want to miss is over at Zappos! Right now, save up to 55% off on all your favorite footwear brands: Ugg, Crocs, New Balance, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden and more!

Holiday shopping can leave Us feeling lost, but one gift that people always appreciate is a new pair of footwear. From slippers to sneakers, shoes quite literally put a spring in our step. And Zappos’ Black Friday selection brings together style and savings at the same time.

We narrowed down our top picks below so you don’t have to scroll through the entire site yourself (trust Us — the options are endless!). With these seven shoes, you just can’t lose!

These Square-Toe Stilettos

Strut into 2023 in these square-toe stilettos from Sam Edelman! “LOVE these!” one shopper gushed. “These are super comfortable. Wore them for 10 hours for a wedding. Definitely recommend!”

Was $140 On Sale: $93 You Save 34% See It!

See all Sam Edelman on sale here!

These Classic Crocs

Rock these Crocs from gardening in the backyard to running errands around town! Breathable and comfortable, these multi-purpose shoes are super popular — there are over 31,000 reviews on Zappos alone!

Was $50 On Sale: $25 You Save 50% See It!

See all Crocs on sale here!

These Ugg Slide Slippers

Happy feet! Another everyday essential that will put some pep in your step is this cozy Ugg slipper. One shopper gushed, “Love it! This is my go-to shoe. I’ve worn these in our cold weather approximately 30 degrees, warmest 65 and still was comfy warm in the winter and cool in the summer.”

Was $110 On Sale: $55 You Save 50% See It!

Shop all Uggs on sale here!

These Over-the-Knee Boots

We’re over the moon for these over-the-knee suede-inspired boots from Steve Madden! Team these bestselling boots with skinny jeans or miniskirts to elongate your legs. One customer declared, “They’re amazing!!! Sexy, yet classy and versatile.”

Was $100 On Sale: $55 You Save 45% See It!

See all Steve Madden on sale here!

These New Balance Running Shoes

Run like the wind in these New Balance sneakers! Made with plush foam, these colorful running shoes will enhance your athletic experience. One reviewer reported, “I love this shoe. It conforms to my foot and provides excellent support and cushioning.”

Was $80 On Sale: $55 You Save 31% See It!

Shop all New Balance on sale here!

These Sam Edelman Strappy Heels

One of Sam Edelman’s bestselling styles, these strappy sandals are perfect for a party. Kick up your heels with these comfy 4-inch block heels, available in 25 different colors!

Was $130 On Sale: $59 You Save 55% See It!

See all Sam Edelman on sale here!

These Black Heeled Booties

Little black booties! Featuring a pointed toe and a Western-style design, these shoes are extremely flattering and trendy. Our new date night staple.

Was $140 On Sale: $70 You Save 50% See It!

See all Steve Madden on sale here!

Looking for other Black Friday deals? Shop more sales here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!