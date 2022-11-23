Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season for Tory Burch! Well, every season is a Tory Burch season for Us — but this is the best time of year to shop major deals on the designer brand. The TB Holiday Event is here, which means an extra 30% off select styles and up to 50% off sale styles! We’re talking saving hundreds of dollars on just one bag or pair of shoes!

Of course, many items are expected to sell out as this event goes on, so you don’t want to miss out on these super rare, super low prices. So how about we get into it? Shop our 11 favorite picks below, all of which would make for great holiday gifts!

Miller Mini Bag

A true timeless staple, shoppers are calling this bag a “classic beauty.” We adore the combination of the gold chain and braided strap!

Was $398 On Sale: $279 You Save 30% See it!

Miller Cloud Shearling

A fan-favorite this year, this pair of iconic sandals adds on a cozy shearling footbed for a more wintry look and feel!

Was $268 On Sale: $99 You Save 63% See it!

Eleanor Hoop Earrings

Designer jewelry is always an excellent gift idea — especially a pair of sophisticated hoop earrings. These are accented with that recognizable double T motif!

Was $148 On Sale: $104 You Save 30% See it!

Kira Chevron Zip Continental Wallet

This leather wallet is so beautiful, you might find yourself wanting to simply carry it as a clutch!

Was $248 On Sale: $174 You Save 30% See it!

Smoking Slipper

These elegant flats will be perfect with everything from jeans to dresses. They’re so versatile and wildly comfortable!

Was $258 On Sale: $181 You Save 30% See it!

Leather Acorn Bag

Is this not the cutest thing ever? This acorn-shaped bag will earn you endless compliments!

Was $498 On Sale: $245 You Save 51% See it!

High-Rise Compression Mélange Side-Pocket Chevron Legging

We wear leggings as often as possible, so why not upgrade with a designer pair of Tory Burch faves?

Was $148 On Sale: $56 You Save 62% See it!

Braided Band for Apple Watch

Give that smartwatch an elevated look by replacing the band with this braided leather beauty!

Was $115 On Sale: $81 You Save 30% See it!

Perry Canvas Oversized Tote

Everyone firmly believe that everyone needs a Perry tote. We love the subtle yet effective pops of color on the leather trims and interior!

Was $598 On Sale: $287 You Save 52% See it!

T-Logo Pilot Sunglasses

Everyone looks good in aviator-shaped sunglasses, but everyone looks amazing in this Tory Burch pair!

Was $157 On Sale: $110 You Save 30% See it!

Sculpted Heel Embellished Ankle Boot

Want to make a major style statement? These boots have the coolest mirrored heels, embellished with crystal jewels!

Was $528 On Sale: $370 You Save 30% See it!

T Monogram Silk Neckerchief

How beautiful is this silk twill scarf? It can be worn so many ways. The red and green rose print is so good for the holidays too!

Was $148 On Sale: $104 You Save 30% See it!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Holiday Event at Tory Burch here!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our favorite holiday shopping finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!