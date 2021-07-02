Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready to shop in a whole new way? No more clicking around on different sites, searching the same keywords over and over again and having to check out 10 different times. The Yes is doing away with that. It’s a “shopping experience as unique as you are,” and it’s all about simplifying the online shopping experience while creating your own personalized feed. You know how Spotify and TikTok have algorithms so you see songs and videos just for you? That’s sort of what The Yes is for shopping.

With The Yes, you’ll get personal fashion recommendations from top brands daily, so your feed will be different than anyone else’s. When you see a piece you like, you can click “yes,” and if you don’t like it, you can click “no” so the site can learn your style. Also, when you click into something you’ll like, you’ll be presented with a list of other similar items as well!

The Yes has hundreds of brands, and these are just a few amazing ones we saw on the list:

Alo

Everlane

Balenciaga

Cynthia Rowley

Levi’s

Anthropologie

Alexander McQueen

Cult Gaia

Frankies Bikinis

Prada

Cariuma

Of course, the brand we were most excited to see was Zara. So many pieces on sale! We just had to share with you our top 10 picks of the moment:

This Lovely Tie-Dye Dress

This sky-like, tie-dye dress caught our eye quickly and has been holding our gaze ever since. It has a relaxed fit with a summery sophistication!

Get the Zara Tie-Dye Dress (originally $70) for just $46 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

These Pretty Pink Pants

One way to automatically elevate any look is to go with an unexpected color of pant. These cropped pink pants are so cute and they look mega-comfy too!

Get the Zara Crop Wide Leg Plush Pants (originally $26) for just $10 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

This Fierce Leopard Dress

Going for an effortlessly-chic vibe? This tiered mini dress is a stunner with its leopard print and balloon sleeves. We love how it has a sheer overlay too for an extra flowy look!

Get the Zara Printed Mini Dress (originally $50) for just $36 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

This Puff-Sleeve Crop Top

This satin-effect floral crop top is a warm weather sensation. We can see it styled so many ways — with jeans, denim shorts, a skirt, culottes, etc. We love all of the close-up details!

Get the Zara Satin Effect Printed Top (originally $36) for just $23 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

These Trendy Jeans

Love a ’90s vibe? The decade’s top fashion trends are back, and jeans are the most important piece for nailing that nostalgic look. We love this cropped pair!

Get the Zara Cropped ’90s Jeans ZW Premium (originally $50) for just $30 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

These Linen-Blend Shorts

Want to stay cool all summer long without sacrificing your style? You’ll want to pick up a pair of linen-blend shorts like these!

Get the Zara Striped Shorts (originally $40) for just $26 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

This Printed Midi Dress

We love any dress with a square neckline right now, but this dress adding on a floral print and the simply adorable buttons on the straps really makes it a winner!

Get the Zara Floral Print Dress (originally $50) for just $36 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

This Belted Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is flippin’ gorgeous! The sea green color is stunning, the wrap-style front is flattering and the contrasting belt and ruching at the waistline are so flattering!

Get the Zara Belted Wrap Jumpsuit (originally $70) for just $46 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

This Fitted Short Jumpsuit

We’re obsessed with the whole unitard look right now, and we love how this shorts version has such cool perforated details. Summer uniform status!

Get the Zara Seamless Openwork Short Jumpsuit (originally $36) for just $23 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

These Platform Sneakers

While we love Zara’s clothes, the company makes amazing shoes too. Its sneaker game is especially on point with pairs like this!

Get the Zara Sneakers With Colored Soles (originally $50) for just $26 at The Yes! Free shipping and free returns!

Looking for more? Shop all Zara at The Yes here and check out all other brands at The Yes here!

