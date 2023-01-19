Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the easiest ways you can both prevent wrinkles or try to make existing ones appear less visible is by keeping your skin hydrated at all times. Emphasis on all times! A sturdy moisturizer is essential to use, but you can take it one step further with an amazing serum underneath!

One of the key ingredients to look out for is hyaluronic acid, a sentiment which anyone particularly familiar with skincare products will echo wholeheartedly. There are plenty of treatments to pick and choose from to see what works, but we have our sights set on this serum from ZealSea. We adore a great deal — and right now, this serum is up for grabs at 50% off!

Get the ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum (originally $20) on sale for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The discount on this serum essentially gives it a drug store price tag, which is an absolute steal — especially considering how effective it has been for shoppers. Countless reviewers say it’s one of their favorite hyaluronic acid serums to date, and considering how many there are to choose from on the market, that’s seriously high praise.

The formula utilizes 2% hyaluronic acid and a blend of other ingredients which help the serum deliver nourishment for your skin. You may assume that a serum with a higher percentage of hyaluronic acid will work better, but that’s not necessarily — and the brand has multiple reasons why they keep the concentration on the lower side.

Get the ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum (originally $20) on sale for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

ZealSea believes in providing the skin with balance instead of injecting it with a quick fix. Through testing out varying levels of hyaluronic acid, they concluded that the 2% formula ends up working best — hence why this serum’s final formula was born. Reviewers report it’s made a noticeable impact on their skin’s hydration levels, and they also feel their complexion looks plumper and more youthful over time. With the whopping 50% off markdown, we think this serum would be an excellent addition to anyone’s skincare routine!

See it: Get the ZealSea 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum (originally $20) on sale for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from ZealSea and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!