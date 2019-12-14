Nordstrom Just Dropped the Comfiest Pullover Ever — And It’s 40% Off!





It’s sweatshirt weather, and we couldn’t be happier. Tank tops and T-shirts can be fun and all, but does anything really compare to the feeling of warm, cozy fleece against your skin? Let Us answer our own question here: Nope!

Our dream is to one day have two walk-in closets. One would be for our dresses, tees, jeans, blouses, etc., while the other would be solely dedicated to ultra-plush pieces, creating a multicolor cloud of heavenly softness. We would need at least one full rack for every shade of this sweatshirt specifically — new at Nordstrom, and 40% off!

Get the Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie (originally $69) for just $40 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This hoodie features a high-pile fleece that feels even softer than a bunny or chinchilla — and we love the fact that it’s faux fur. It has a slouchy fit and an unexpected amount of stretch, with a drawcord hem to help us customize our fit. This hem is slightly cropped, skimming the top of the hips in a flattering fashion. There’s also a drawcord up at the hood!

Another feature we really love about this warm and dreamy fleece is the kangaroo pocket in front — the color matching the rest of the piece, but in a smooth fabric instead. Basically, this pocket isn’t only convenient and functional — but it makes for a great visual accent as well!

Reviewers say this is their “go-to hoodie,” loving how it’s “super fluffy and comfy” along with being “the perfect length.” Zella prides itself on creating pieces “designed with ultimate comfort innovation and peak performance technology,” and this hoodie is yet another win for the brand. It’s also just crazy cute too, making it a must-have for an athleisure outfit. Imagine wearing it with leggings or skinny joggers and chunky, retro sneakers. Love!

This pullover is currently available in seven colors, so we have plenty of options. Black and Beige Rainy Day are great basics, while Navy Medieval and Purple Potent expertly show off how to do deep shades right. Pink Mauve is a fun pop, while Purple Hush reminds Us of spring. Grey Dapple does the same, actually, but only if that spring day also happened to have a peaceful rain shower in the forecast.

This Zella drop is a Nordstrom exclusive, so you won’t find this hoodie anywhere else. We don’t know why you would want to anyway — this sale is honestly bonkers, especially during prime fleece season, and we know we’re taking advantage of it — stat!

