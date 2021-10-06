Complete Your Day-Off Lounge Look in These Seriously Comfy Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our lives have slowly been getting back to “normal” over the past few months. Some of Us might have returned to working in the office, while others are basking in the seemingly new possibility of a full social calendar! But we have to be honest — returning to the hustle and bustle has been no easy feat.

Going from doing practically nothing to suddenly having constant plans is a struggle, so we truly appreciate the days when we can just chill out at home with Netflix on. When we’re totally off the clock with nothing on the iCal, we only want to wear the most comfortable lounge pieces — including these sweats from ZJCT!

Get the ZJCT Women’s Yoga Loose Wide Leg Lounge Pants with Pockets for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

These bottoms are the ultimate match for a comfy sports bra or bralette, worn-in tee or cropped sweatshirt. They’re made from an ultra-stretchy and lightweight material and offer a classic casual look. They have a mid-rise fit with a wide waistband that can give you some lower tummy control, plus loose wide-legs. Oh, and they also have pockets!

When we spotted these sweats, we immediately wanted to add them to our loungewear stock — but they will also be suitable for any type of low-impact workout! They’re stretchy enough for yoga or pilates, and will surely add value as a post-gym layer if you have a lengthy commute home.

Shoppers who admittedly say they’re “hard to please” were incredibly impressed with these lounge pants! These “absolutely perfect” sweats are so great, reviewers claim they have come back for more — and with all of the different color options, you can score a pair to complement all of your comfy tops! Well, that’s pretty much all of the convincing we needed to add these bad boys to our ever-growing carts. Next stop, the sofa!

