Zodiac Is Upgrading Your Spring And Summer With These Comfy-Cute Sandals

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve had a few fashion epiphanies throughout our lives that have really changed the game for Us. One was when we stopped buying cheap jewelry that turned our skin green and broke easily. Another was when we realized investing a little more in a nice coat would keep us way warmer in the winter. One of our most notable ones, however, was when we realized how big of a difference wearing nicer sandals made!

You wear sandals all throughout the spring and summer, and often into early fall too, so making a little bit of an investment just makes sense. Yes, there are cheap options out there, but are they really the best options when you can feel every little pebble underfoot, when your feet hurt 10 minutes into wearing them, when they offer no support and when they break apart in the middle of the city? Nope! Time to upgrade!

Get the Zodiac Yuma-2 sandals for just $69 at Zappos! Free shipping!

These sandals are vegan-friendly, made with synthetic yet high-quality materials instead of leather. Synthetic materials have come a long way, and Zodiac proves that. For the upper, you have textured, faux-leather straps with subtle stitch detailing. One crosses the vamp while the other reaches diagonally up to the built-in toe loop.

These flexible sandals are backless, so you can slide them on and off with ease, though the strappy details and toe loop keep your feet securely in place as you walk. They also have a grippy, textured outsole to keep you from slipping as you stroll poolside! And let’s not forget about that cushioned footbed. These aren’t pancake-flat shoes your feet will hate. We firmly believe your eyes and feet should love your shoes equally!

Get the Zodiac Yuma-2 sandals for just $69 at Zappos! Free shipping!

We know it’s easy to fall in love with the black pair, but before you add to cart, note that there are two other colors you can grab for the straps! You could opt for another classic, a cognac brown, or go for a pattern that still operates as a neutral: Birch Multi, a white and beige snakeskin print!

These sandals are elevated compared to simple flip flops, and yet they are no harder to style. Wear them with anything! Joggers and a tee, distressed jeans and a tank, a flowy, floral dress, a wide leg jumpsuit, and off-the-shoulder blouse and a midi skirt, your bathing suit at the beach — seriously anything! What are you thinking for your first outfit?

Get the Zodiac Yuma-2 sandals for just $69 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Zodiac here and check out other sandals at Zappos here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your shoe rack? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!