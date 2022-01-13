21 Comfy Shirts and Blouses Professional Enough for Zoom Meetings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Zoom has become such a staple in our lives over the past couple of years. It’s not just a video call service — it’s a whole thing. A culture of the new ’20s.

Zoom has especially become an essential for many jobs as much of the workforce continues to work from home. That means we always need to have a Zoom-appropriate top at the ready. We’d prefer one we could actually leave on all day too — not one that has us changing right back into a tee the moment the meeting ends. So, what do you say? Let’s lessen that laundry load with these super comfy yet Zoom-appropriate tops from Amazon!

21 Comfy Tops to Wear to Your Zoom Meetings

Blue Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s flowy, it’s breathable and it will have you unmuting with confidence. We’re talking about this Swiss dot Sidefeel blouse!

2. We Also Love: This navy BLENCOT top is basically like a work-appropriate oversized tee. How amazing are those mesh panels on the sleeves?

3. We Can’t Forget: Just button up this corduroy Astylish top and you’ll be set. It’s perfect for lounging post-work too!

White Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Dokotoo top is made of 100% cotton, keeping things soft and comfy. The crochet sleeves, however, dress it up wonderfully for work!

5. We Also Love: It doesn’t get much more professional than a white button-up shirt. This one by Just Quella, however, just happens to feel like a pajama top!

6. We Can’t Forget: The drapey three-quarter sleeves on this Neineiwu top are a dream. One you can buy in real life!

Black Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This silky-smooth SOLY HUX button-up is so comfy, you’ll actually be excited to get dressed in the morning!

8. We Also Love: How cute are the sleeves and their fluttery accents on this Romwe blouse? People will definitely be privately messaging you during the meeting to ask where it’s from!

9. We Can’t Forget: You can’t go wrong with a simple turtleneck! This Felina top is comfy and cozy and definitely ready for some layered necklaces!

Pink Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This Gaharu tunic is all about the flow. It’s truly a lovely pink shade too!

11. We Also Love: With a high, ruffly neckline and relaxed chiffon fabric, this AlvaQ tank manages to be both perfect for work and for play!

12. We Can’t Forget: The puff sleeves on this Amazon Essentials blouse are unstoppable. They turn a T-shirt into a piece that says, “Yes, I do deserve a raise”!

Grey Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We don’t always associate polos with comfort, but you can see right away that this Hanes top is different. It’s so soft and even more versatile than a regular polo!

14. We Also Love: Why not a little shine? Why not a little shoulder pad? You get both with this wildly chic Verdusa blouse!

15. We Can’t Forget: This waffle knit PINKMSTYLE top is comfy enough for a nap, but the buttons and peplum make it all kinds of cute. So good for a WFH day (or year)!

Green Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with the bow at the neckline of this SheIn blouse. This top is ready for Zoom, a trip to Paris and simply chilling at home!

17. We Also Love: Prefer a mintier green? This long-sleeve Milumia blouse is a great pick. It’s simple yet that pleat totally makes it stand out!

18. We Can’t Forget: This ruffly LYANER top is so adorable! You can always layer a bandeau or tank underneath if the V is too low too!

Patterned Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: How pretty is this Jessica Simpson blouse? The red florals on the pink satin are just gorgeous!

20. We Also Love: People tend to see flannel shirts as super casual, but depending on how you style them (and button them), they can be just right for Zoom. This plaid BTFBM top is our pick!

21. We Can’t Forget: Now this Lai Meng Five Cats top is cool — and sophisticated, and elegant, and professional. The bird design is so unique!

