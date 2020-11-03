Just Dropped! Live Comfortably in These 5-Pocket Tapered Lounge Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for some new sweats to wear this fall and winter? Same here! It’s getting colder and colder by the day, which means that many of Us are getting our stay-at-home style in order. The first step is securing loungewear that will keep Us warm and toasty.

Like clockwork, we found just the pair to purchase — these pants from ZUTY! They’re said to have the perfect fit, plus they’re made from a super soft material that we want to live in 24/7.

Get the ZUTY Women’s Cotton Joggers with Back Pockets Tapered Sweatpants for just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



These pants have a traditional jogger style, and are currently available in two different lengths. You can score a pair that’s cropped at the ankles or one that’s cuffed in a full-length silhouette. Both of these options have the appropriate length for the chillier months of the year, so the choice is entirely yours.

Also, these are made from a cotton material that has a generous amount of stretch to it — which is ideal for relaxing or working out. They can even serve as thicker pajama bottoms if you truly never want to take them off.

Get the ZUTY Women’s Cotton Joggers with Back Pockets Tapered Sweatpants for just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

These joggers are high-waisted and have an adjustable drawstring in the waistband so you can achieve an optimal level of comfort. While they have a fitted style, they won’t feel particularly tight or constricting. Best of all, these are rendered in a five-pocket design that we can certainly appreciate. There are two pockets in the back, two in the front and a smaller pocket hidden at the side which can fit a small set of keys.

These sweats just dropped, but they’re already getting high praise from Amazon shoppers. They simply adore the fit and claim they’re worth the price tag. Their quality is comparable to a higher-end pair, and they have quickly become a “must-buy” pair of sweats!

See it: Get the ZUTY Women’s Cotton Joggers with Back Pockets Tapered Sweatpants for just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ZUTY and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!