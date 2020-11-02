This Thin Zip-Up Hoodie Is a Year-Round Wardrobe Staple (20+ Colors)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hoodies often get stuck in one category. Is it a great category? Sure. Cozy, warm loungewear for lazy days in the cold. Love it. Can’t do without it. But are we sticking to that category all year long? Or even all day long? Nope. Sometimes a heavy hoodie is just not going to work. But what about a lightweight one?

While we all probably have a heavy hoodie (or five) in our closet, many people are missing out on the magic of owning a thin hoodie. A high-quality one with stretch, versatility and a ton of reviewers standing behind it. An affordable one too! We’re talking about this one from Amazon!

Get the Sofra Thin Cotton Zip-Up Hoodie Jacket starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This unique hoodie is made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch. It’s soft, it’s lightweight and it’s ultra-comfortable, but it won’t weigh you down or leave you looking shapeless. It’s perfect for year-round wear. You can layer it under a jacket in the cold and it won’t bunch or bulk up, or you can use it as your outermost layer on a brisk spring day. It will be a go-to for summer nights too. Plus, it’s still lovely for lounging anytime. And if you’re heading to the gym for a sweat sesh instead? Wear it over a sports bra and leggings!

Just as this hoodie won’t bunch up under coats, other tops won’t bunch up under it. You’ll see that the cuffs of the sleeves and the hem are banded, but they’re neither ribbed nor tight. You get the look without the troubles of either stuffing your shirt underneath or having it flare out awkwardly below.

This hoodie has a full-zip closure in front, along with a drawstring hood and side pockets. Just because it’s thin doesn’t mean it’s missing your favorite hoodie elements! It comes in so many colors too — like, over 20. Stick with more subdued shades like black, grey or olive, or kick it up a notch with a pop like fuchsia, red or mint. You can always grab a few too, of course. Whatever fits your wardrobe best!

Once you have this hoodie in your possession, prepare for life to change for the better. Seriously — we always have a better day when getting dressed in the morning comes easily. We want that experience for everyone!

