You Can Still Buy These Antibacterial Soaps on Amazon — Shop Now

Washing your hands regularly is incredibly important — now more than ever. Some experts even claim that traditional soap-and-water washing may be more effective when it comes to killing germs and bacteria than hand sanitizer (though both are recommended).

With that in mind, we found some antibacterial soaps that you can order right to your doorstep on Amazon. Some of them come in major bulk packs, so you’ll be all set for weeks to come! Of course, many are in serious need of supplies — so if you get your hands on coveted items, we suggest that you look into donating some to others in your community. We all need to look out for each other right now!