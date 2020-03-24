This Ultra-Gentle 6-Pack of Hand Sanitizer Is Perfect for Sensitive Skin

Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer (6-Pack)

This super gentle hand sanitizer is formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances or dyes, but don’t worry, because it still claims to kill 99.9% of germs — just without irritating sensitive skin. It also foams up to avoid any messes!

See it: Get the Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer (6-Pack) for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as March 29, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more awesome products below!