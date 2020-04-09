Dry, Rough Hands? Try Gloves in a Bottle for Softening Relief

Gloves in a Bottle Shielding Lotion — 2-Pack!

Washing your hands constantly can take a rough toll on your skin, but this lotion is so much more than just a moisturizer. It claims to protect and restore hands for up to 12 hours at a time, fighting off dryness brought on by soaps, sanitizers and more!

See it: Get the Gloves in a Bottle Shielding Lotion (2-pack) for just $17 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 14, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more awesome products below!