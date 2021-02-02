9 Essential Items to Upgrade Your Super Bowl Viewing Experience

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though the past year has been full of surprises, there’s one constant we can count on: Super Bowl Sunday! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Super Bowl LV this Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS — and we’re officially pumped. This time around, the big game is making headlines thanks to the sheer star power on each team’s lineup — specifically their respective quarterbacks, NFL icon Tom Brady and Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Brady is returning to the arena for his record-breaking 10th Super Bowl appearance alongside another former New England Patriots player, tight end (and close friend) Rob Gronkowski. Meanwhile, fresh from a win at Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes is bringing stiff competition — along with the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history (18 years).

Needless to say, expectations are high — and it’s bound to be an exciting game. But even if you aren’t a diehard sports fan, there’s always something to look forward to — be it hilarious commercials, the halftime show (headlined by The Weeknd!) or a selection of snacks worthy of ditching your 2021 diet for.

Take a look below at nine Super Bowl party essentials below!