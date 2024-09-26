The 21 Best Shoes for Overpronation That Will Keep You In Comfort and Style
What is the best shoe for overpronation? Sneakers, sandals and boots can all help reduce this common foot condition — when the foot rolls too far inward during a walk or run, causing the arch to flatten — as long as they have at least two key features: stability and support. These two factors alone are often enough to correct mild to moderate overpronation, which is where the majority of overpronators fall. (For severe overpronation, it is best to talk to a podiatrist before making a purchase.)
But how can you tell which pair of shoes will truly prevent overpronation on walks and runs? It comes down to the quality of these five main shoe components: the insole, outsole, stability features, toe box and price. To make it easier to find your ideal shoe, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best shoes for overpronation, including sneakers, trainers, sandals and boots. Each recommendation has been vetted based on structure, technology, comfort, customer service, shipping and return policies and reviews.
The 21 Best Shoes for Overpronation
Finding the Best Shoes for Overpronation
You might have heard that overpronation is over exaggerated, because a healthy foot naturally experiences some pronation. You may have also heard that hip, glute and ankle strength are even more important when assessing the health of your walking gait. All of these points might be true for you depending on your anatomy. In fact, there’s no reason to address overpronation if you don’t have any pain.
If you do have foot pain and suspect you overpronate, however, supportive and comfortable shoes can help. Make sure you speak with a podiatrist first to determine whether overpronation is the key issue. Then, check out our recommendations.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Shoes for Overpronation
Insole
A well-structured insole can help alleviate overpronation on a run or walk without causing extra discomfort. Key features of a high-quality insole include natural arch support from a moldable insole, orthotics or orthopedic inserts, well-placed cushioning to reduce shock and heel cupping to prevent heel striking.
Stability Features
Sneakers, trainers, sandals and boots all offer great stability if they have a firm, contoured midsole and a wide base, both of which prevent a wobbly feeling. A wide toe box also increases stability because it gives your toes room to spread out and work, preventing your arch from collapsing.
In general, shoes that are advertised as “weightless” or having a barefoot feel are not ideal for overpronators, because they don’t have as much structure and stability.
Outsole
The outsole of a shoe, or the external, bottom-most layer that touches the ground, also has the power to influence how much or how little your foot pronates during walks and runs. A shoe that has a full-ground contact outsole is the gold standard for overpronation, because more ground contact translates to more stability.
On the other hand, this type of outsole tends to make the shoe heavier and clunkier. This guide therefore includes a few recommendations that strike a balance between ground contact and shoe weight.
Toe Box
For overpronators and, frankly, all types of feet, a wide toe box is an excellent feature in a shoe. It gives the toes more room to swell during runs, as well as wiggle, move and help stabilize the rest of the foot. A narrow toe box, in comparison, squishes the toes together and causes the arch to slightly or significantly collapse.
Price
Generally, shoes that are built to prevent overpronation are more of an investment than other shoes. You can expect to pay anywhere between $30 and $300 for a high-quality pair of supportive, structured and comfortable shoes. Our recommendations fall between $50 and $250.
The Different Types of Shoes for Overpronation
While there is a wide variety of shoes that can work for overpronators, we stuck with three main categories: sneakers, sandals and boots.
Sneakers
Sneakers and running shoes are the top recommended shoes for overpronation, as they are the most versatile. Indeed, a great variety of sneakers can work for any type of activity, from walking to running to standing for long periods. The majority of our recommendations are therefore sneakers, running shoes or trainers.
Sandals
Sandals are a great alternative to sneakers if you’re in a warm environment or you’re hoping to elevate your outfit. Sandals with an outsole, firm midsole and a cushioned yet structured insole are the ideal. It’s also wise to opt for sandals with a backing, though certain exceptions can be made for high-quality slides.
Boots
If you’re facing a long bout of cold weather, boots are the way to go. Yet not every winter boot properly supports an over-pronating foot. Make sure you opt for a boot that has an orthotic, orthopedic or self-contouring insole (such as a cork or leather insole that molds to the foot over time). A durable, shock-absorbing base and high-contact outsole can also improve your gait and keep your feet comfortable.
Best Overall: Asics GT-2000 12
Pros
- Very stable on runs and walks
- 3 widths available
- Free shipping on $50+ orders, free returns
Cons
- Toe box could be wider
- Many sizes are out of stock
If you don’t want to spend a lot of time doing research and just want a great all-around shoe, we recommend the Asics GT-2000 12. The structure and technology of the base promotes a smooth, stable walk or run, which is ideal for anyone who overpronates. On the interior, you can expect great cushioning, comfortable arch support and a secure fit to reduce the chance of blisters. Bonus features: This shoe comes in three different widths, and Asics online offers free shipping over $50 and free returns when you sign up to be a OneASICS member.
On the other hand, the toe box could use more room, especially during a run when the feet swell. Many sizes are also out of stock.
Best Budget: Asics Gel-Sonoma 6
Pros
- Keeps foot centered on walks and runs
- Great for hiking and outdoor activities
- Excellent stability
Cons
- Only standard width available
- May feel clunky on pavement
Hunting for a good shoe for overpronation on a budget? If so, check out the Asics Gel-Sonoma 6. This is an earlier model of the Gel-Sonoma (like an iPhone 8 instead of an iPhone 14) that offers just as much stability throughout the base to keep your feet centered. In addition, it’s well suited to hiking trails and other outdoor adventures thanks to a tough exterior.
However, the Gel-Sonoma is currently only offered in a standard width. The shoe may also feel a bit clunky for road runners.
Best Splurge: MBT MTR-1500 II
Pros
- Orthopedic insole
- Heel sensor reduces impact
- Snug, comfortable fit
Cons
- Heavy
- Expensive
- Order half size up
Masai Barefoot Technology (MBT) sells sneakers that you’ll never want to take off. Case and point? The MTR-1500 II. This comfortable shoe, approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, comes with an orthopedic insole, which prevents the arch from collapsing, absorbs shock and cushions each step. It also has a heel sensor, which reduces impact on the knees and hips. Overall, this is an excellent shoe for walking, long days on your feet or distance running. Note that shipping is free on $99+ orders, and returns are free if you use the enclosed shipping label.
The downsides: This is one of our priciest recommendations. In addition, the shoe can feel quite heavy on a run. The brand recommends ordering a half-size up from your normal shoe size (which is common for sneaker brands).
Best Running Sneaker: HOKA Arahi 7
Pros
- J-frame prevents foot from rolling inward
- Balanced, neutral cushioning
- Free shipping and returns for HOKA members, free signup
Cons
- Somewhat inflexible
- Toe box may feel narrow
- Doesn’t have the HOKA “cloudlike” feel
The HOKA Arahi 7 was designed with overpronators in mind. It contains HOKA’s “J-frame” technology, which prevents your foot from rolling inward without overcorrecting your gait or causing discomfort in your arch. The cushioning is balanced and neutral, so it absorbs shock and adds comfort during short and long runs alike. Also, regular and wide widths are available.
What you might not like: The Arahi 7 feels somewhat inflexible, and a few buyers wish the toe box had slightly more room. Bear in mind that the cushioning is also lower than most HOKA shoes, and some runners may miss that “cloudlike” feel.
Best Walking Sneaker: ABEO MXV Shift
Pros
- Removable orthotic footbed
- Excellent arch and heel support
- Free shipping
Cons
- Size up by half a size
- May cause blisters under the ankles
What you’ll love about the ABEO MXV Shift: This lightweight, breathable shoe offers excellent arch and heel support to prevent your foot from rolling too far inwards. The removable orthotic footbed comes in neutral (for buyers without forefoot pain) and metatarsal (for buyers with forefoot pain). In addition, this is a great pick if you struggle not just with overpronation but also plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia, bunions or Morton’s neuroma.
However, you may need to size up by half a size to get the right feet, especially if you plan on running or walking long distances in these shoes. The shoe may also cause blisters under the ankles if you don’t wear socks above the ankle.
Best for Running on Pavement: Brooks Launch GTS 10
Pros
- Guardrail technology keeps feet in alignment
- Excellent stability
- Free shipping and free 90-day returns
Cons
- May feel narrow
- Toe box could be slightly bigger for some
- Lower level of padding may cause discomfort
If you love to run on the road, your sneaker ought to have somewhat thick midsoles and insoles, a durable exterior and great stability. The Brooks Launch GTS 10 ticks all of these boxes and more. The Brooks Guardrail technology keeps your feet in alignment on short, medium and long runs alike. Plus, buyers report that the wide toe box and modest heel height create excellent stability. Shipping is free via Brooks online, as are the 90-day returns.
The downsides: A few buyers complain that the shoe feels narrow, and others wish the toe box were slightly larger. The lower level of padding may also cause discomfort depending on running style.
Best Road Running Sneaker With Spring: Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3
Pros
- Stable feel with wide toe box
- Reactive foam retains springiness
- Free shipping on $50+ orders, free 60-day returns
Cons
- May need to size up
- Knit upper isn’t good for rain
- May not be ideal for longer runs
If the Brooks Launch GTS 10 feels a bit too firm for you, consider the Nike React Infinity 3. This tried-and-true running shoe is ideal if you need stability to help prevent overpronation put like the spring of a higher heel with extra cushion. Plus, the reactive foam retains its springiness over time. Nike offers free shipping on $50+ orders and free 60-day returns when you sign up for a free online account.
As with many running shoes, you may need to purchase a half size up from your normal size. Also, the breathable knit upper isn’t ideal for rain, and a few long-distance runners only recommend it for shorter runs.
Best for a Custom Fit: Orthofeet Nira Hands-Free
Pros
- Removable, cushioned orthotic insole
- Arch booster and extra spacers included
- Hands-free heel
Cons
- May squeak on some surfaces
- Wide width sizing may be too wide
In terms of making customizable shoes for any foot and any foot condition, no brand does it better than OrthoFeet. The Nira Hands-Free is an excellent all-around pick if you struggle with overpronation, thanks to a removable, cushioned orthotic insole and a cushioned sole to reduce impact. It also comes with an arch booster and extra spacers, which you can add to the inside of the shoe to create even more cushion and reduce the interior depth. Plus, the hands-free heel and water-repellant upper help make this an ideal everyday shoe. Orthofeet shipping is free across the contiguous US, and 60-day returns are also free.
On the other hand, a few buyers report that the shoes squeak on certain surfaces. Also, the wide-width sizes may feel too wide while the normal width may feel too narrow. If this is the case (ie. you need a slightly wider fit but are worried that a wide-width size would be too large), try the Orthofeet Yari, the men’s version, instead. Order one to one-and-a-half sizes down from your normal size.
Best Sneaker for Heel Strikers: MBT Huracan-3 Lace-Up
Pros
- Excellent stability
- Rocker transfers weight off the heel
- Orthopedic, padded footbed
Cons
- One of our most expensive recommendations
- Too dramatic of a rocker for weightlifting
- Takes time to get used to
When you run or walk, do you tend to lead with your heel? If so, the MBT Huracan-3 Lace Up is a great option for you. It offers excellent stability, and its significant rocker quickly transfers your weight from the heel to the middle of the foot, then off to the end. The toe box has a decent amount of room to help your toes spread out, and the orthopedic, padded footbed helps absorb shock and keep your foot in alignment.
However, the Huracan-3 Lace Up is one of our most expensive recommendations. It also has too much of a rock for certain activities like weight lifting, and the overall feel of the shoe takes time to get used to.
Best Style: Sorel Kinetic Impact II Wonder Lace Women’s Sneaker
Pros
- Molded, removable footbed
- Breathable materials
- Anti-slip rubber outsole
Cons
- May feel narrow
- Could use a little more padding on interior
- Shipping free only on $150+ orders
If you loved the Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Sneaker worn by Sydney Sweeney a few years ago, you’ll love the updated version: The Kinetic Impact II Wonder. This comfortable, pull-on sneaker features a secure fit around the ankle to prevent blisters, breathable materials to wick away sweat and a molded, removable footbed to keep your gait centered. The anti-slip rubber outsole also adds to this shoe’s longevity. Lastly, return shipping is free in the US.
The downsides: This shoe is not sold in wide widths, and the normal width may feel narrow. Plus, a lack of real laces means you might not be able to achieve a snug fit. A few buyers wished for more padding on the interior as well. Note that shipping is only free on $150+ orders.
Best for Nurses: Clove Women’s Supercush Waterproof Forte
Pros
- Dual-density foam core
- Waterproof exterior, fluid channeling on sole
- Free shipping on $49+ orders
Cons
- $10 return shipping
- Width may feel too narrow
- Toe box may feel too small
If you work in medicine and spend countless hours on your feet, the Clove Women’s Supercush Waterproof Forte shoes are for you. We love how supportive and comfortable they feel from the very first wear, thanks to a dual-density foam core and fatigue-reducing technology. They also have waterproof exterior and fluid channeling on the sole to prevent slipping. Shipping is free on $49+ orders, and exchanges are also free.
What you might not like: Return shipping in the US costs $10, and some buyers find the shoe width too narrow and the toe box too small. (Buying a half size up may help this issue.)
Best for Standing All Day: DANSKO XP 2.0 Clog
Pros
- Natural arch support, removable footbed
- Durable, waterproof exterior available
- Free shipping, free returns
Cons
- Inner top of the shoe may feel too stiff
- Quality issues for a few customers
You might not think that a pair of clogs is going to do much for your feet during eight or more hours of standing, but the DANSKO XP 2.0 Clogs are here to prove you wrong. The inside and exterior materials are durable and made to withstand intensive use. Plus, the removable footbed creates natural arch support while the inner frame creates stability and reduces overpronation. The rocker bottom also keeps the foot moving forward, so they don’t feel too clunky. Ultimately, this is a shoe that withstands the test of time, so it’s worth the investment.
The downsides: A few customers have found the inner top of the shoe to be too stiff. Also, a few have struggled with quality issues, such as staples coming out of the sides and the rubber outsole peeling off. Dansko customer service may try to rectify the situation depending on the issue, though this isn’t guaranteed.
Best Waterproof for Walking: XTRATUF Women’s Kiata Waterproof Sneaker
Pros
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Don’t hold onto water
- Free shipping on $75+ orders, free returns
Cons
- Not sold in wide widths
- Sole could use more cushioning
- Laces are thin
Tired of wearing clunky boots in the rain or during water activities? If so, check out the XTRATUF Women’s Kiata Waterproof Sneaker. The sock-like opening, lightweight upper and cushioned, perforated midsole make for a comfortable walking experience for all foot types. Plus, the break-in period is quick; the shoes go from stiff and tight to light and comfortable in just a few wears. Note that shipping is free on orders over $75, and 30-day returns are free as well.
However, the Kiata isn’t sold in wide widths, and the sole could use more cushioning for runs. The drawstring laces are also thin, and they easily come untied unless you double knot them.
Best Breathable: Allbirds Women’s Tree Dasher 2
Pros
- More structure than Allbirds Tree Runner
- Sustainable materials
- Free shipping on $75+ orders
Cons
- Return shipping is not covered
- Latest model may be less comfortable
- Not ideal for very flat feet
If you’ve always wanted a pair of classic Allbirds but worry that they don’t have enough support for overpronation, consider the Women’s Tree Dasher 2. This seamless, washable sneaker has more structure than the original Allbirds Tree Runner, so it helps guide the foot more during walks and runs. The heel also has more cushion, and the shoe is easy to slip on and off. We love that these trainers are made out of sustainable materials, and that shipping is free on $75+ orders.
What you might not like: Return shipping is not covered, and a few buyers report that the latest model of the Tree Dasher is not as comfortable as previous models. If your feet are very flat, this also might not be an ideal trainer for you since they don’t have stiff structure.
Best No Hands Sneaker: Kizik Women’s Athens
Pros
- Standard and wide width available
- Removable, washable insoles
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- No refunds if worn for more than a try-on
- May need to size up or down to get your ideal fit
The Kizik Women’s Athens Sneaker is not something you thought you needed, but it will make your life 10 times better. The easy-on, easy-off sneaker comes with a foamy outsole to give your foot extra cushioning, and the removable and washable insoles have a natural contouring to help keep your feet in alignment on walks. Plus, the soles have rubber traction pods to prevent slips. Note that Kizik offers free shipping and free returns.
However, a few customers found the shoes too uncomfortable and couldn’t get refunds because they had worn them for longer than a try-on. Others found it difficult to find their perfect size (you may need to size up by half a size to get it right).
Best Hiking Boot: KURU Quest Women’s Hiking Boot
Pros
- Shock absorbing and heel hugging
- Free shipping, exchanges and returns
- Distributes weight evenly
Cons
- May cause blisters if they are slightly large
- Can be difficult to pick the right size
- Not sold in wide widths
If you’re looking for a hiking boot that not only prevents overpronation but also alleviates foot pain, try the KURU Quest Women’s Hiking Boot. This lightweight, cushioned boot has shock-absorbing and heel-hugging technology to alleviate joint pain and distribute your weight evenly during long walks. The roomy forefoot also gives your toes plenty of room to swell during intense activity. Plus, KURU offers free shipping, exchanges and returns on this boot.
Unfortunately, these hiking boots may cause blisters if they are slightly large on your feet. It’s therefore difficult to pick the right size, as sizing up for a hiking boot is often recommended. Also, these shoes are not sold in wide widths.
Best Sandal: NAOT Eliana Slingback Sandal
Pros
- Cork and latex footbed molds to foot
- Comfortable from first wear
- Free shipping on $100+ orders
Cons
- Pricey
- Half sizing not available
- Return shipping is not covered
Searching for an everyday dress-up and dress-down sandal that reduces overpronation and eases foot pain? The NAOT Eliana Slingback Sandal is our top pick. The cork and latex footbed molds to the foot over time, offering custom arch support and excellent foot stability. The suede straps also create a comfortable feel from the very first wear. Plus, shipping is free on $100+ orders — a threshold that is easily met with this purchase.
These sandals are an investment, so they are pricey. In addition, half sizing is not available, and NAOT does not cover return shipping.
Best Slide: NAOT Liv Sandal
Pros
- Comfortable high heel replacement
- Cork and latex footbed molds to foot
- Free shipping on $100+ orders
Cons
- Runs narrow
- May cause toes to shift sideways during walks
- Not available in half sizing
While slides aren’t ideal for overpronation because they don’t have a backing to alleviate foot strain, they are a great alternative to heels, which can be much more painful. The NAOT Liv Sandal is the perfect high-heel replacement because it works with a wide variety of outfits, from casual to formal. As with other NAOT sandals, it also has a cork and latex footbed which molds to your foot the more you wear it. This molding, along with the lip around the footbed to keep the foot in line, makes the shoe extremely comfortable. Bonus: Shipping is free on orders over $100.
On the other hand, this shoe runs narrow and is not available in a wide width. This improper fit can then cause the toes to move sideways in the shoe during walks. The slide is also not available in half sizing, and return shipping is not covered by NAOT online.
Best Investment Walking Boot: Beckett Simonon Amelia Chelsea Boot
Pros
- Ethically handcrafted in Colombia
- Insole molds to foot over time
- Free shipping, returns and exchanges
Cons
- One of our most expensive recommendations
- 9-12 weeks to ship out
- Not sold in wide widths
If you’re hoping to find a walking boot that not only alleviates overpronation but also withstands the test of time, the Beckett Simonon Amelia Chelsea Boot is the answer. This full-grain leather boot is handcrafted by artisans in Bogota, Colombia under ethical working conditions. We love that the leather-lined, cushioned and shock-absorbing EVA insole molds to your foot over time, and the grippy TPU (polyurethane) sole prevents slips, even in oil. Plus, the adjustable buckle, durable elastic on the side and pull tab makes for easy on and off. Beckett Simonon offers free shipping, returns and exchanges within the contiguous US, a 30-day money back guarantee and a one-year warranty against defects.
Since these boots are handcrafted, it may take nine to 12 weeks before they are shipped out to you. They also are not sold in wide widths, though ordering a half-size up should make them more roomy on the sides. Note that the classic, almond-shaped toe box may feel narrow depending on your feet.
Best Formal Shoe: Sargasso & Grey Lena Wide Width Slingback
Pros
- Designed for wide feet
- Memory foam padded insoles
- Free US shipping and returns
Cons
- Expensive
- No standard width sizing
Need a heel that doesn’t cause the foot pain of a classic heel? We recommend the Sargasso & Grey Lena Wide Width Slingback. This non-wobbly kitten-heel is designed for wide-width feet, and the insoles contain memory foam padding. In addition, the upper cut covers the toe joint to prevent forefoot pain, while the ankle strap keeps the foot in place and prevents significant overpronation. Bonus: Shipping is free for US customers, and 30-day returns are free as long as the shoes show no signs of wear.
However, these are luxury heels, so they are a significant investment. Sargasso & Grey also doesn’t sell standard-width sizing as it caters to wide-width feet.
Best With Sustainable Materials: Nike Structure 25 Running Shoes
Pros
- Made from recycled materials
- Stack height increases comfort
- Natural arch support, wide toe box
Cons
- Run small
- Tongue may feel too thick
- Not the fastest shoe
Shoes made with sustainable materials don’t always cater to overpronating feet, but the Nike Structure 25 Running Shoes are an exception. Its materials are recycled from post-consumer and manufacturer waste, and its stable structure along the base creates a smooth, even ride. The stack height of the shoe also increases comfort, as does the natural arch support and wide toe box. Shipping via Nike online is free for members on $50+ orders.
The downsides: These shoes run small, so Nike recommends ordering a half size up. A few customers have also complained that the tongue is too thick and can feel bulky if you like to tie your sneakers tight. If you’re hoping to get in a few extremely fast miles, this might not be the right shoe. Overall, however, this shoe is a great pick.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What shoes do I need if I overpronate?
A:If your feet overpronate (and you have confirmed this with a podiatrist), opt for a sneaker, sandal or boot that has an outsole with a wide base, a wide toe box, a supportive midsole and a contoured insole. All of these features can help increase your foot’s stability as you walk or run, preventing overpronation.
-
Q: Do shoes for overpronation correct overpronation?
A:Shoes that help guide your foot as you walk, via extra stability or motion control, can help correct your walking gait. However, the effects might not stick around when you take the shoes off. It’s therefore important to talk with a podiatrist about how you can improve your walking and running gait.
-
Q: How much do shoes for overpronation cost?
A:Shoes for overpronation range between $30 and $300. Our recommendations range between $50 and $250.
