The 21 Best Shoes for Overpronation That Will Keep You In Comfort and Style

If you do have foot pain and suspect you overpronate, however, supportive and comfortable shoes can help. Make sure you speak with a podiatrist first to determine whether overpronation is the key issue. Then, check out our recommendations.

You might have heard that overpronation is over exaggerated, because a healthy foot naturally experiences some pronation . You may have also heard that hip, glute and ankle strength are even more important when assessing the health of your walking gait. All of these points might be true for you depending on your anatomy. In fact, there’s no reason to address overpronation if you don’t have any pain.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Shoes for Overpronation

Insole

A well-structured insole can help alleviate overpronation on a run or walk without causing extra discomfort. Key features of a high-quality insole include natural arch support from a moldable insole, orthotics or orthopedic inserts, well-placed cushioning to reduce shock and heel cupping to prevent heel striking.

Stability Features

Sneakers, trainers, sandals and boots all offer great stability if they have a firm, contoured midsole and a wide base, both of which prevent a wobbly feeling. A wide toe box also increases stability because it gives your toes room to spread out and work, preventing your arch from collapsing.

In general, shoes that are advertised as “weightless” or having a barefoot feel are not ideal for overpronators, because they don’t have as much structure and stability.

Outsole

The outsole of a shoe, or the external, bottom-most layer that touches the ground, also has the power to influence how much or how little your foot pronates during walks and runs. A shoe that has a full-ground contact outsole is the gold standard for overpronation, because more ground contact translates to more stability.

On the other hand, this type of outsole tends to make the shoe heavier and clunkier. This guide therefore includes a few recommendations that strike a balance between ground contact and shoe weight.

Toe Box

For overpronators and, frankly, all types of feet, a wide toe box is an excellent feature in a shoe. It gives the toes more room to swell during runs, as well as wiggle, move and help stabilize the rest of the foot. A narrow toe box, in comparison, squishes the toes together and causes the arch to slightly or significantly collapse.

Price

Generally, shoes that are built to prevent overpronation are more of an investment than other shoes. You can expect to pay anywhere between $30 and $300 for a high-quality pair of supportive, structured and comfortable shoes. Our recommendations fall between $50 and $250.