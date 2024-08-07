Tammy Slaton is channeled her inner “nasty girl” while revealing her hair transformation to Tinashe’s hit song “Nasty.”

“New hair cut [sic],” Slaton, 38, captioned her August TikTok video, highlighting her new ‘do while sitting in the car.

As Tinashe’s lyrics, “I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty / I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty … Is somebody gonna match my freak?” played in the background, Slaton gave her followers a 360-degree view of her longer hairstyle.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star revealed in the clip that she still has side-swept bangs, but there are now more layers in the back. Her hair has grown out a little bit since her June social media posts and there are a few curls on the back of her scalp.

While Slaton didn’t sing along to the track in the clip, she did bop her head from side to side as she gave a slight smirk for the camera.

“Looking so great Tammy, keep it up girl 💪🏻💜,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while a second user added, “You look beautiful Tammy! You are an inspiration ♥️xx.”

Over the years, Slaton has switched up her beauty looks — she’s had red locks and curls, brown hair and pixie-cut styles — while working on her weight loss transformation.

Fans first met Slaton on the TLC series in 2020 when she weighed about 600 lbs. In 2021, she entered rehab for a variety of health issues and lost 115 lbs. The reality star underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2022 and has since lost more than 400 lbs in total.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” she told People in June 2023. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

Slaton confessed, “I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

In order to maintain her weight, Slaton revealed that she has cut out a lot of sugar and soda, which she calls “sodies,” and tries to eat clean.

“I don’t drink sodies that often anymore,” she explained in a November 2023 TikTok. “I mean, maybe two 12-ounce cans a day, sometimes not even that. Sometimes just one, sometimes not at all.”

The TV personality continued, “If I do drink something else it’s tea … diet tea or sugar-free Gatorades. I do like drinking Crystal Light packets, stuff like that sometimes … but plain ordinary water.”

Slaton noted in a since-deleted Instagram comment that her diet tips include, “Proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control.”

In addition to dropping weight, Slaton has also been focused on living life to the fullest that includes eventually learning to drive. Now that she can buckle the seatbelt in a car, she’s entertained the idea of getting behind the wheel.

“I do want to learn eventually,” Slaton told a fan via TikTok in December 2023. “But right now anxiety’s just a little too much. A lot going on. But baby steps.”

Slaton has also found a new group of “spiritual sisters” that have joined her on her summer adventures. Slaton introduced her social media followers to Haley Michelle and Paola Román late last year. The women all went on a girls trip in April, which they documented online.